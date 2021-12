Scott Gartner became mayor of Antioch at a time when the village was under a national spotlight brought on by actions from then resident Kyle Rittenhouse. While Gartner was not yet mayor when Rittenhouse, then 17, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, he entered into the role in 2021 when the controversial trial became one of Lake County's top stories.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO