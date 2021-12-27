ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Patrol chase ends with deadly crash in Jamul

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) – A Border Patrol chase ended in a deadly crash in Jamul on Saturday.

At approximately 6:05 p.m., the United States Border Patrol attempted to pull over a black 2021 Honda Accord at the Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 22-year-old man from Lake Forest drove past the Border Patrol stop for marked cars and headed eastbound on Otay Lakes Road.

CHP said the driver failed to negotiate a curve near mile marker 10.5, drifted, and crashed into a tree. A 52-year-old passenger died at the scene. A 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were taken to the Scripps Mercy Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

The driver was the only one in the crash wearing a seatbelt and was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was later taken into custody by The U.S. Border Patrol.

Alcohol and drugs are not to believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

