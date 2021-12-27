Snow again blanketed West Linn Monday morning and city officials urged residents to use caution while traveling.

With a few inches of snow on the ground in West Linn and more expected to fall throughout the week, city officials warned residents to use caution when driving.

After closing several streets with steep grades due to hazardous conditions on Sunday, the city of West Linn announced around 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 that all city roads were open, but cautioned drivers that some slick spots may remain.

City staff regularly patrol streets during inclement weather to determine if roads need to close.

Find more information about the city's weather response at https://westlinnoregon.gov/westlinnready/winter-weather-preparedness-and-resources?.

