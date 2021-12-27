ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a new car

Dwayne Johnson surprised his mother with a car for Christmas.

The actor took to social media to share footage of the big reveal and wrote caption, "This one felt good."

Johnson's younger daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tia, 3, also appear in the video.

"I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life," he added. "I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she."

Johnson, 49, has been on a major gifting spree as of late. Last month, the "Jungle Cruise" star, gave gave his personal Ford truck to Oscar Rodriguez, a fan in the audience of his new movie, "Red Notice." He said he wanted to give away the Porsche he drove in the film, but when that didn't work out, he decided to "give away my personal custom truck as the gift" instead.

"Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it's just love," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "That's all it is, brother. Just love. Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!"

