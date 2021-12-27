Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Family Pull Off Epic Human Pyramid

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins had a very merry Christmas this year.

On Saturday, December 25, the country artist took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the family celebrating Christmas .

The photo features all six forming an epic human pyramid in their living room, complete with festive matching pajamas.

The photo also included their newest addition, baby Lillie, who can be seen lying down on a blanket in a matching Christmas onesie.

"Merry Christmas everyone!! Much love from the Akins family🙌," the musician wrote.

This is the family's first Christmas with four kids and they've been happy to share their joy with fans on social media.

Rhett and Akins welcomed daughter Lillie Carolina on November 15 , in Nashville just in time for the holidays.

"Lillie Carolina Akins 😍 born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy🙌," he captioned a photo of himself with his wife and newborn daughter. "Lauren, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"

The country singer announced he and his wife were expecting a fourth child on Mother's Day in an Instagram post.

In addition to Lillie, the two share three more kids, Willa Gray , Ada James , and Lennon .