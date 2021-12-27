ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Family Pull Off Epic Human Pyramid

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins had a very merry Christmas this year.

On Saturday, December 25, the country artist took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the family celebrating Christmas .

The photo features all six forming an epic human pyramid in their living room, complete with festive matching pajamas.

The photo also included their newest addition, baby Lillie, who can be seen lying down on a blanket in a matching Christmas onesie.

"Merry Christmas everyone!! Much love from the Akins family🙌," the musician wrote.

This is the family's first Christmas with four kids and they've been happy to share their joy with fans on social media.

Rhett and Akins welcomed daughter Lillie Carolina on November 15 , in Nashville just in time for the holidays.

"Lillie Carolina Akins 😍 born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy🙌," he captioned a photo of himself with his wife and newborn daughter. "Lauren, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"

The country singer announced he and his wife were expecting a fourth child on Mother's Day in an Instagram post.

In addition to Lillie, the two share three more kids, Willa Gray , Ada James , and Lennon .

Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
HollywoodLife

Thomas Rhett’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Adorable Daughters

The country singer and his wife have been married for nine years, and together, they have four beautiful daughters. Find out more about Thomas Rhett’s four girls here!. Thomas Rhett has been a star of the country music scene since he made his debut in 2012, and he’s gone on to major success. He’s been nominated for a number of awards, including a handful of Grammys and CMA awards. The 31-year-old singer has also been married to his wife Lauren Akins, 32, since 2012, the year before he dropped his first full-length album It Goes Like This. Together, the pair have four daughters, ranging from one-month-old to 6-years-old. Find out more about all of Thomas’ daughters here!
HollywoodLife

Thomas Rhett’s Daughter, 1, Hilariously Interrupts Him As He Sings About Being A Parent

Thomas Rhett’s daughter adorably tried to get her daddy’s attention, while he recorded a video of him playing a new song. Thomas Rhett is definitely a dad first and a country star second. The 31-year-old singer released a video of a new, yet-to-be-released song about the joys of parenthood, but his young daughter Lennon Love Akins, 1, couldn’t help but try to get her dad’s attention! She called out to him a bunch of times off camera and even made a short cameo, as he sang the song, which fans have referred to as “Years Are Short.”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Hilariously Work Together in Throwback Video From CMA Country Christmas

If you didn’t have enough reasons to love Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, well we’re happy to help with that!. Earlier today, country singer, Thomas Rhett posted a cute throwback video of him and his wife, Lauren, from CMA Country Christmas. In the video, Rhett hilariously struggles to stack boxes of presents his wife is holding on top of each other. The two are dressed for the cold as they enter a beautifully decorated, Christmas-themed house. His best line in the whole video was without a doubt: “Lord, have mercy.”
wkml.com

Thomas Rhett Sings His Truth In New Song For Parents

Thomas Rhett took to his Instagram to share a brand new song he wrote about parenting, and his girls can be heard in the background trying to get dad’s attention while he sings, looking down at them often and smiling. Thomas sang in part, “One needs a bottle, one...
wkml.com

Thomas Rhett Sees ‘Joy’ And Normalcy in 2022

Thomas Rhett, like a lot of us, has been feeling the stress of the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is looking ahead to 2022 with joy. Thomas told us, “You know, I think 2022 is gonna feel like the most normal year since 2019. I don’t know, I feel content, I feel clearheaded, I feel joyful. I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place. But I do feel like it was somewhat of a warm-up. I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple of new singles off this project out.”
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Thomas Rhett Is Optimistic About 2022: ‘I Feel Content, I Feel Clearheaded, I Feel Joyful’

With the COVID-19 pandemic still at the forefront of artists' minds as they plan their tours, it makes sense that many are withholding their predictions about what road life will be like in 2022. But Thomas Rhett says he's feeling optimistic about the months ahead, despite the fact that 2021 didn't quite bring live shows back to business as usual.
nowdecatur.com

Thomas Rhett Looks Forward To ‘The Most Normal Year Since 2019’

Thomas Rhett is more than ready to roll over the calendar to 2022. While he says late 2021 ended much better than it started, he tells us he is hopeful for a more normal return to life and touring. “You know, I think 2022 is gonna feel like the most normal year since 2019. I don't know. I feel content, I feel clear-headed, I feel joyful. I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place, but I do feel like it was somewhat of a warmup. I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out. It's just gonna be a great year to get back on the road and get to go out on the road with some new friends and get to see a bunch of my favorite people. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet.”
antiMUSIC

Thomas Rhett Went No. 1 With 'Country Again' 2021 In Review

Thomas Rhett proved that you can go home again and in the process earned a top 21 story from September 2021 after he scored his 18th No. 1 single with his latest song "Country Again," which topped both the Billboard Country and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts. The single is the title...
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Shares a Major Update on Her Son Dylan

Ashley Darby’s sons are growing up fast! The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently celebrated her youngest child Dylan’s latest milestone while sharing a sweet holiday photo of her whole family on Instagram. On December 24, Ashley took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming pictures...
