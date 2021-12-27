ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

GBI investigating Atlantic Station shooting involving teen, GSU police officer

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCnSA_0dWt02ld00

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting at Atlantic Station.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, an argument took place between two groups of people and a teenage male near 17th and Market streets, said the GBI in a news release.

“Preliminary information indicates the teen had an argument with a group of people then ran a short distance east on 17th Street. At that time, the teen and people from another group exchanged gunfire,” said the release.

A Georgia State University police officer, who was working an off-duty job, saw the incident and responded. The officer shot the teen that fired at the group, said the GBI.

The teen was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. The police officer was not injured, and no one else is believed to have been shot.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.

The post GBI investigating Atlantic Station shooting involving teen, GSU police officer appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgia breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, DeKalb distributing rapid tests to residents

In just 24 hours, Georgia has shattered a new daily record for COVID-19 cases with almost 20,000 new cases reported on Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Health reported 19,894 new cases on Dec. 29, just one day after setting a record with nearly 14,000 cases on Tuesday. The state reported an additional 45 deaths related […] The post Georgia breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, DeKalb distributing rapid tests to residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Man shot at Phipps Plaza movie theater

A man was shot Monday night during an argument at a Buckhead movie theater. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the AMC Theatre at Phipps Plaza mall. At the scene, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. “The preliminary investigation found that the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect about […] The post Man shot at Phipps Plaza movie theater appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Thieves steal donated toys; COVID closures; Rhodes Bakery shutters on Cheshire Bridge

The Empty Stocking Fund, a nonprofit that collects toys and necessities for children, was robbed overnight on Wednesday with a thief – or thieves – making off with thousands of dollars in donated goods just days before Christmas. To add insult to injury, the perpetrators knocked a giant hole in the cinderblock wall of the […] The post News Briefs: Thieves steal donated toys; COVID closures; Rhodes Bakery shutters on Cheshire Bridge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Police make arrest in Brookhaven shooting

Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Brookhaven on Monday.  Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident, according to a press release. A spokesperson for the Brookhaven Police Department confirmed that no one was harmed in the shooting.  On Dec. 13, Brookhaven police responded to reports of […] The post Police make arrest in Brookhaven shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Police make arrest in Sweet Auburn double homicide

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have made an arrest in the Nov. 22 stabbing death of two people at an apartment complex in Sweet Auburn. Investigators were able to identify Stefhon Hamilton, 21, as a suspect in the case and he was taken into custody in northwest Atlanta. He has been charged with two counts of […] The post Police make arrest in Sweet Auburn double homicide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

20 vehicle break-ins reported at Piedmont Hospital

Atlanta Police say at least 20 vehicles were broken into at Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead. Around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, officers were dispatched to the hospital on Peachtree Road. At the scene, officers were met by several victims, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. APD says the investigation is ongoing. […] The post 20 vehicle break-ins reported at Piedmont Hospital appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run

A driver killed a Brookhaven pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Friday night, according to state officials. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Dec.10, according to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the incident. The victim, Ashley Crawley of Brookhaven, was crossing the street at the intersection of Clairmont […] The post Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Atlanta Child Murders memorial

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms presided over a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at city hall for the Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children Memorial. The monument will feature and eternal flame and display the names of the children and young adults who went missing from 1979 to 1981 during the infamous Atlanta Child Murders. The Atlanta City […] The post Groundbreaking ceremony held for Atlanta Child Murders memorial appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gbi#Police#Atlantic Station#Gsu#Georgia State University#Grady Memorial Hospital
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Board rules Dunwoody whistleblower can get benefits

A state employment board has reversed a decision that did not allow a former police officer turned whistleblower to receive unemployment benefits, according to documents obtained by The Reporter. In October, The Department of Labor Board of Review issued a ruling in the case of Austin Handle, a former Dunwoody police officer who was fired […] The post Board rules Dunwoody whistleblower can get benefits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
931
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy