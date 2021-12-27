ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

‘Extremely loved’ Osceola woman still missing after Wekiwa Springs search fails to find her

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

The last time anyone in Paola Marie Miranda Rosa’s family saw her, she was having lunch with her mom, grandmother and uncle on Dec. 17.

Later that day, she made it to an appointment with her doctor, her sister Andrea Miranda said in a video posted to YouTube on Sunday. The next day, she made an ATM deposit then headed to Wekiwa Springs State Park, where witnesses told Osceola deputies they saw her.

“After that Paola has just vanished,” Miranda said. “The park has been completely searched. She’s not there. At this point, we’re searching everywhere for her.”

Miranda Rosa’s car was later found at the park, launching a massive three-day search that ended Thursday, according to a statement posted to Facebook by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 150 law enforcement officers from Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies searched the state park using planes, drones, boats, SCUBA divers, bloodhounds and volunteers on horseback.

In a separate video also posted to YouTube, Miranda Rosa’s mother Ivonne Rosa said her daughter was excited for Christmas and would not have just disappeared.

“She had already bought her Christmas presents for her doggies,” Rosa said in Spanish. “She never used to go out and leave her dogs alone at her house. She left with the purpose of returning to her home. We do not know what happened that she did not return, she did not go back to her house.”

In an interview with Telemundo 31 in Orlando last week, Miranda said that Miranda Rosa may have had a mental health episode and have gotten confused and lost and might need help finding her way home.

“We love you, we love you, we are waiting for you,” Miranda Rosa’s father Gustavo Miranda said in the Telemundo interview. “Everyone. Family, your friends, and people who don’t even know you.”

Osceola deputies said they don’t believe there was foul play involved in her disappearance.

“We’re not giving up,” Miranda said. “We don’t want anybody to give up. We want you to know that Paola was extremely loved. She loved us.”

Miranda is 4-foot-10, about 145 pounds and has reddish-violet hair and brown eyes.

With the search at Wekiwa Springs turning up no new leads, anyone who has seen Miranda Rosa or has information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

Florida Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
