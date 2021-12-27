DELMAR — The Spinney at Van Dyke, in collaboration with the Town of Bethlehem and Hartgen Archeological Associates, Inc., invites the public to learn more about the archaeology and history of the Bradt-Oliver House at 246 Van Dyke Road on Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bradt-Oliver house is a historic […]
It's cute, albeit silly-looking, and it's definitely a deer...right?. Okay so maybe the answer is obvious - maybe it's not. But either way, this derpy-looking animal that was recently photographed by an Albany County woman has perplexed enough people that it's worthy of a post. If you happen to stumble...
I have a soft spot for Bed, Bath & Beyond, not gonna lie. When my husband and I got married, almost a decade ago, that was the main spot we had on our registry. The dinner plates I fawned over....but never pulled the trigger on were from there. The rolling clothes rack I was about to purchase a few months back...maybe if I would have this wouldn't be happening!
Losing a beloved restaurant is always sad. It’s even more difficult to accept when that restaurant has been around for decades and is a fixture in the community. The past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great local restaurants have to shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic. Even without a pandemic, it’s hard to make it as a local eatery, which is why I always love to support my local spots.
Jerry Martin cruises down El Paseo in his 1954 Woody Wagon as part of El Paseo Cruise Night, which he started in 2011. Jerry Martin grew up in the San Fernando Valley and bought his first car before he even had a driver’s license. “It was a 1948 Ford Woody,” he says. “I got it for $50. It took me over a year to fix up the car, before I was able to drive it to school for the first time.”
The Walmart Supercenter in Linden has been closed to customers in the wake of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the region, the company said. The store, on West Edgar Road, was closed on Tuesday and is expected to reopen Thursday morning. “As you know, several areas across the...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we count down to 2022, we’re also counting a record number of COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant. In Philadelphia, celebrating safely means tough choices for bars and restaurants. The Department of Health says Philadelphia is averaging nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19...
XENIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses across the country, making some have to close their doors, but Glazed Donuts and Eatery in Xenia is succeeding despite these challenges. Clay Fillinger, a former firefighter, opened his business five months ago and said he is thankful for the support...
It’s one thing to have a home with a spacious car garage; it’s another to live on the grounds of an old track. Those who want to be a part of the Hamptons’ automotive history are in luck, then, as there are plans for a residence to be built on one of the tony neighborhood’s old racing grounds. While it won’t be completed until 2023, you can snag it up now for $25 million.
The plans map out a 5,204-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms, six full baths and one half-bath. It’s a 3.8-acre lot altogether, and the property is one of...
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) After a year off, "First Night Monterey" is back, but this year if you choose to participate you’ll have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours, and masks must be worn during indoor events. "Everyone will be socially distanced, and I think it will be
The post First Night Monterey COVID restrictions are not stopping people from ringing in 2022 appeared first on KION546.
Latest Updates from Roseville Today Local Business Services. Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to Roseville Today’s new weekly business update service. Each week we’ll be sharing the latest local updates from our Roseville yellow pages service as we celebrate the kick-off to our 20th year online. Don’t forget to check...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Several restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing over the New Year’s Eve weekend and into early January because of staff testing positive for COVID-19. Other are taking the step simply out of caution as the highly infectious Omicron variant circulates the state.
The end of the year usually finds most restaurants and bars busy with holiday celebrations. But a spike in COVID cases and concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron variant has prompted a growing list of places to temporarily close or limit operations as New Year Eve approaches. Here's a sample of...
At Olive Terrace, there’s a menu for every occasion, including the start of the new year. Their extensive menu features dishes like their Monterey Bay tempura calamari, which serves up crispy calamari fried to perfection alongside a delectable cocktail sauce. Pair it with their classic clam chowder bisque and you’ve got a New Year’s Eve meal that’s even more exciting than watching the ball drop at midnight! Call ahead for reservations or take-out orders: (661) 257-7860 or stop by for the ultimate dine-in experience.
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York said they used wire cutters to free a deer that became trapped in the narrow space between two chain link fences outside a high school. The Strong Island Animal Rescue League, based in Port Jefferson Station, said the organization received a...
OAKLAND, Calif. - From Oakland to Truckee, snow blanketed the Bay Area and beyond this Christmas season. Nearly 17 feet of snow fell in the Donner Lake region as of Tuesday, making it the snowiest December on record and the third-snowiest month ever since 1970, according to UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab.
Comments / 0