Colorado Springs, CO

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigates CSPD officer-involved shooting

By Kate Singh
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting during which a man was killed.

It happened in the 6900 block of Palace Drive in Colorado Springs at about 9:30 p.m. on December 22.

The person who called said a man had fired at least one shot into their home.

CSPD officers responded and did find a man in a home nearby with a weapon. They also confirmed another person was inside the home with that suspect.

The department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit was called out and worked to negotiate with the suspect, but as they did so, they say the suspect fired at least one shot at officers.

One CSPD officer fired at least one shot in return.

Meanwhile, TEU officers rescued the other person who was inside the home.

The suspect was eventually located with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound, however, the official cause and manner of his death with be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

One CSPD officer is now on administrative leave per department policy.

Further updates will be released by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after its investigation is complete.

