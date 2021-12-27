Brooklyn Nets Injury Report For Monday Night

The Brooklyn Nets have released their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Nets.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr., Joe Harris, Day'ron Sharpe and LaMarcus Aldridge are all ruled out for the game.

The Nets just played in Los Angeles on Christmas when they defeated the Lakers 122-115.

They are currently 22-9 on the season in their first 32 games, and have a 1.5 game lead over the Chicago Bulls for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Even with many players in and out of the lineup (and Irving not playing in any games yet this season), they have been one of the elite teams in all of basketball.

Related stories on NBA basketball