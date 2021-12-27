ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) Bolsters its XMarket E-Commerce Strategy with Peter Rubi, LLC Asset Purchase

PlantX just entered into an asset purchase agreement with Peter Rubi, LLC, to acquire its assets and assume specific liabilities. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for PlantX and adds to the list of purchases for 2021, which so far includes Bloombox Club, New Deli, Little West, and Locavore....

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Sale of New Zealand Subsidiary to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("Trilogy" or "TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, and its minority partner Tesbrit BV, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of their equity in Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited ("Voyage"), a joint venture between Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super as owners of Vocus Group Limited. Trilogy owns 73.17% of the equity in 2degrees. It first announced discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super and a potential merger of 2degrees with Orcon Group in October 2021.
MiningNewsBreaks – StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) Continues to Position Among Top-Quality Assets, Companies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StraightUp Resources (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) is positioning amid an expectedly strong market for years to come, building a portfolio of potential precious metal resource sites. These assets are located in the well-known gold-rich region of Red Lake’s greenstone belt in Ontario, Canada, in a historically productive mining region in southern Nevada, as well as in the Lima region of Peru. A recent article quotes StraightUp CEO and President Mark Brezer as saying, “We continue to position ourselves among top-quality assets and companies.” Brezer’s statement came on the heels of the company’s announcement regarding its expansion into the United States by adding Nevada’s West Cat Mine to its properties in September 2021. “Nevada is the second-largest (silver) producer in the United States, after Alaska, and, in 2014, Nevada produced roughly 11 million troy ounces — more than half of which came as a byproduct from gold mining.”
Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) Recognized as One of the Best Women-Led Workplaces, Participates in the December 16 Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Great Place to Work organization included MINDCURE in its 2021 list of the Best Workplaces Managed by Women. The company was recognized for its employee-oriented perks and programs, which include flexible...
InvestorNewsBreaks – PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) CEO Featured in Latest EDGE Podcast Interview

PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) CEO and president Lorne Rapkin was profiled on the EDGE Podcast, hosted by Brandon C. White. During the interview, Rapkin discussed his background, noting that he was an entrepreneur at an early age, building and running companies even when he was in school. He also talked about PlantX and its efforts to become a trusted and convenient destination for people living plant-based lives. EDGE Podcast features a series of interviews focused on providing the business owner’s playbook about the inner game of building a successful business and giving listeners the edge to become smarter, healthier and richer. “Obviously being in the plant-based space in this day and age is very attractive,” said Rapkin in the interview. “Our business is food, and people always need to consume food. They’re always looking for different options and varieties. . . . It just so happened that when we started this company. . . it was at the inception of the plant-based space becoming very exciting and very popular, but also the pandemic, when people were stuck in their homes and looking for ways to get access to healthier food. We were one of the early providers of those offerings. That’s really where PlantX started. It was a vision to provide an alternative when plant-based food and delivery wasn’t really on the map. . . . I was one of the starting four of the company. Today, we’ve got over 75 people in the business. Over 18 months, we’ve grown this thing from operating one website and doing B2C to now operating in multiple countries and continuing to scale into a global operation.”
CannabisNewsBreaks – BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Ranks in List of Top 101 Canadian F&B Startups and Companies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC), an emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, has been named one of the 101 Top Food and Beverage Startups and Companies in Canada by Best Startup Canada. The ranking recognizes the company’s leadership position within both the food & beverage and cannabis product categories. Companies listed in the rankings include cutting-edge startups and established brands alike, but each company is known for innovation within their sector, exceptional growth and societal impact. BevCanna was within the group of selected companies that exhibited exceptional performance. In addition, BVNNF was also included within the list of the Top 101 Cannabis Startups and Companies in Canada, a list of innovators and growth companies within the Canadian cannabis industry. In addition, the company has appointed Howard Blank and Douglas Mason as members of the audit committee resulting from their respective appointments as directors at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders on November 24, 2021. “It’s both an honor and a reflection of the BevCanna team’s expertise and dedication, to be included within the sphere of other premier Canadian food and beverage companies, including Ritual, Goodfood, Flow Water, Chef’s Plate and David’s Tea,” said BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone in the press release. “This recognition of our leadership position within both the food and beverage and the cannabis products categories validates our strategy of developing innovative, highly-customized beverage products that appeal to a range of target markets, including value, craft and premium positioning, for both our in-house brands and our white-label clients.”
Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (FOUN) - DJ

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Waste and recycling platform Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUN) at a valuation of roughly $2 billion, according to Dow Jones. A deal is expected to be unveiled Thursday.
CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent. For...
Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company’s Board of Directors. November...
