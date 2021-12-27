PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) Bolsters its XMarket E-Commerce Strategy with Peter Rubi, LLC Asset Purchase

PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) CEO and president Lorne Rapkin was profiled on the EDGE Podcast, hosted by Brandon C. White. During the interview, Rapkin discussed his background, noting that he was an entrepreneur at an early age, building and running companies even when he was in school. He also talked about PlantX and its efforts to become a trusted and convenient destination for people living plant-based lives. EDGE Podcast features a series of interviews focused on providing the business owner’s playbook about the inner game of building a successful business and giving listeners the edge to become smarter, healthier and richer. “Obviously being in the plant-based space in this day and age is very attractive,” said Rapkin in the interview. “Our business is food, and people always need to consume food. They’re always looking for different options and varieties. . . . It just so happened that when we started this company. . . it was at the inception of the plant-based space becoming very exciting and very popular, but also the pandemic, when people were stuck in their homes and looking for ways to get access to healthier food. We were one of the early providers of those offerings. That’s really where PlantX started. It was a vision to provide an alternative when plant-based food and delivery wasn’t really on the map. . . . I was one of the starting four of the company. Today, we’ve got over 75 people in the business. Over 18 months, we’ve grown this thing from operating one website and doing B2C to now operating in multiple countries and continuing to scale into a global operation.”

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO