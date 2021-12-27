ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says US should ‘seriously consider’ vaccine mandate for domestic flights

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEI2K_0dWsygpo00

President Joe Biden’s chief Covid-19 advisor says the United States should “seriously consider” imposing a vaccine mandate for domestic travel.

In perhaps his strongest words yet on the subject, Dr Anthony Fauci, considered one of the nation’s leading experts on infectious diseases, said it would be “reasonable to consider” a requirement to take a flight within the US.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the National Institutes of Health, told MSNBC .

“If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

The comments from Mr Fauci came as US airlines cancelled as many as 2,800 flights over the weekend as a result of bad weather and staffing shortages caused by a new wave infections. These are mostly the result of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. At least 800 were axed on Monday, the fourth successive day of cancellations.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the US has passed at least 816,000, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

Although US citizens have access to three vaccines approved by the authorities, only 62 per cent of those eligible are fully vaccinated. Around 70 per cent has one shot.

Since November, the US has — with a few exceptions — required foreign national air travelers to the country to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding a plane. Many other countries have imposed similar rules.

On Monday, Mr Biden claimed he would help address a shortage of Covid tests as the new, more easily spread strain spread across the country and threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel.

He said the administration's steps included use of the Defence Production Act to increase production of at-home tests and making it easier to use Google to find a nearby testing location.

“Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do,” he said, joining a call with the administration's Covid-19 response team and a group of state governors.

“It's clearly not enough. If we'd known, we would've gone harder and quicker if we could have.”

Mr Biden declined to say whether he endorsed a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel, another step administration officials have discussed in recent days.

Dr Fauci said the mandate for domestic air travel was to be seen in the same way that colleges or employers set being vaccinated as a requirement.

“The group we're really concerned about is the unvaccinated people because even if this virus is inherently less severe, just the volume of the number of cases that we're going to have could actually put a stress on the hospital system,” he said.

Speaking on CNN , Mr Fauci urged people to avoid large New Year's gatherings to reduce the Omicron-driven spike.

While officials have said people can safely gather with families if they are vaccinated, larger celebrations were riskier, he said.

“When we are talking about a New Year's Eve party ... I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year,” he said. “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”

Additional reporting by Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Us Citizens#Domestic Air Travel#Weather#Msnbc#Omicron#Johns Hopkins University#Covid
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Vaccinated Isn’t Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

When President Joe Biden took the podium on the afternoon of Dec. 21 to address the country amid the massive surge in Covid-19 cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant, he promised to give it to us straight. But despite providing additional details and updates to his Covid-19 action plan, and making a World War II-era plea to unvaccinated individuals (“Honest to God, I believe it’s your patriotic duty [to get vaccinated]”), he didn’t deliver. Taking great pains to avoid mixed messaging on the effectiveness of the existing vaccines — which, to be clear, are extremely effective in preventing severe illness...
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci: Vaccines Could Make Things Worse?

The novel coronavirus and its multiple variants are still freaking out the majority of the world these days, and the neverending discussions about the covid vaccines continue. Now, there’s a statement released by Anthony Fauci which makes people wonder. Check out the following video and tweet. Remember that this statement dates back to March 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Heavily armed man arrested in Iowa says he was on his way to White House to kill Biden and Fauci

Authorities in Iowa have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old individual who allegedly wanted to kill Dr Anthony Fauci and president Joe Biden.Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested on 21 December while in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armour and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint. Mr Xiong told investigators he would “do whatever it takes” to kill US government leaders on his “hit list,” including the president and his chief medical adviser.As NBC News reported on Wednesday, former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on his list.US Secret Service agent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

406K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy