Coronavirus detected in Boston-area wastewater soars to new record levels

MWRA's Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant is seen from Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

The detection of coronavirus in Boston-area wastewater reached record-breaking levels in recent days, with the most recent seven-day average soaring past previous record highs set earlier this month.

On Dec. 23, the seven-day average of virus traces in the wastewater in the southern sample was 2,574 RNA copies/mL. That’s up from 1,136 copies/mL on Dec. 1, meaning the average has increased by 127% in the last three weeks.

The increase in the wastewater levels continues a trend that began around late November, but the tests found that the seven-day averages of virus traces in the wastewater have risen incredibly fast over the last three weeks.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.