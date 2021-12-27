ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus detected in Boston-area wastewater soars to new record levels

By Maria Elena Little Endara, The Boston Globe
 3 days ago
MWRA's Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant is seen from Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

The detection of coronavirus in Boston-area wastewater reached record-breaking levels in recent days, with the most recent seven-day average soaring past previous record highs set earlier this month.

On Dec. 23, the seven-day average of virus traces in the wastewater in the southern sample was 2,574 RNA copies/mL. That’s up from 1,136 copies/mL on Dec. 1, meaning the average has increased by 127% in the last three weeks.

The increase in the wastewater levels continues a trend that began around late November, but the tests found that the seven-day averages of virus traces in the wastewater have risen incredibly fast over the last three weeks.

Mark Griffin
3d ago

dam the only think that the left can talk about. Want about our open border ,or the raise in crime how about the cost of living can we start trying too fix this problems 🤔 or is it easier for the sheep too fear over this ?

Boston

What to know about at-home COVID-19 tests and the omicron variant

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?. Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line...
Boston

How different countries are handling isolation in light of omicron surge

The omicron variant’s swift global spread is leading some governments to shorten quarantine requirements for fear that the rising numbers of people being sent into isolation for infections or exposures could cripple economies, schools and health-care systems. Governments say these are pragmatic responses to a changing virus. But constantly...
Boston

More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida. The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation,...
Boston

Omicron variant might help defend against delta, new study suggests

"Maybe pushing delta out is actually a good thing, and we’re looking at something we can live with more easily and that will disrupt us less than the previous variants." People who have recovered from an infection with the new omicron coronavirus variant may be able to fend off later infections from the delta variant, according to a new laboratory study carried out by South African scientists.
Boston

Healthy, boosted people unlikely to develop severe omicron infections, but jury’s out on older, at-risk populations

The new variant has sent U.S. infections soaring, but a smaller share than with delta are resulting in hospitalization. Healthy individuals who have been vaccinated, and especially those who have been boosted, appear unlikely to develop severe infections from the omicron variant that would land them in the hospital, say medical experts who have monitored the effects of the newest coronavirus variant since it was identified over four weeks ago.
Boston

They were so careful, for so long. They got COVID anyway.

WASHINGTON – Fareha Ahmed had been cautious since the beginning of the pandemic. She had eaten in restaurants only three times. She and her husband were vaccinated and boosted, and their 7-year-old got vaccinated in November as soon as he was eligible. In mid-December, Ahmed, 39, who lives in Washington, D.C., met a former colleague for an outdoor lunch. A few days later, the family attended an indoor gathering for the first time with other families, to bake Christmas cookies.
Boston

UMass to require COVID-19 boosters for students, employees

BOSTON (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is making COVID-19 vaccine booster shots mandatory for 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff across all five of the system’s campuses. The flagship UMass campus in Amherst had previously announced a booster requirement there. Students and employees were required to...
Boston

Where local travel experts plan to go in 2022

From Maine to Mexico to Europe. As 2021 comes to a close and the COVID-19 pandemic sets new case records, 2022 is upon us, bringing the promise of fresh experiences and destinations. We asked local travel experts where they plan to visit in 2022. Although no trip is guaranteed —...
Boston

Massachusetts is opening 5 big, new booster-focused COVID-19 vaccine sites next week — including at Fenway Park

Hundreds of appointments are available now. Massachusetts has nearly 1,000 locations where eligible residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine. And as state officials encourage more people to get a booster shot this winter amid the omicron-fueled surge, they’re about to get five more. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced Tuesday...
Boston

More coronavirus tests will be available next month, Fauci says, as U.S. struggles with shortage

People who are able to find at-home rapid tests in stores may face a limit on how many they can purchase. The United States will have an ample supply of coronavirus tests next month, according to Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, as people across the nation seeking them face long lines and empty shelves.
Boston

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation and quarantine for all

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing...
