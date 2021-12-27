ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GoDaddy (GDDY) Activist Adds Another Positive - Truist

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Truist Securities analyst Naved Khan reiterated a Buy rating and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

Activist investor Starboard Value targets GoDaddy after buying 6.5% stake

The well-known activist investor firm Starboard Value LP is targeting the web services provider GoDaddy Inc. for a shakeup after acquiring a 6.5% stake in the company. That’s according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that was first spotted by the Wall Street Journal today, which revealed Starboard had paid more than $800 million to acquire the shares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Groupon (GRPN) Mentioned as Positive at Prescience Point

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) Mentioned as Positive at Prescience PointMost people think @Groupon ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Names Top 4 Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy for 2022

UBS analyst Steven Fisher said he is “generally positive” on the construction sector while he expects engineering work to start ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Micron Technology (MU) Has Further Upside on DRAM Pricing - Lynx Equity Strategies

Lynx Equity Strategies analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara Nissar see more upside Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) as DRAM prices jump ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Godaddy#Stock#Gddy#Truist Securities#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (GMFI) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GMFIU) (NASDAQ: GMFI) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 10 million ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Forbes

Cryptocurrency Investing Predictions For 2022

Well, wasn’t 2021 sort of a moon launch? I think so. It hit all-time highs despite all the “legends” saying it’s a worthless seashell for tech dorks. Wrong! Hey, it’s not $68,000, but it’ll get there again. Right?. “Bitcoin will reach at least $200,000...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pinterest (PINS) Mentioned Positively at Vertical Group

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was mentioned positively at Vertical Group, saying it is becoming ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SECURITY NATIONAL FINANC For: Dec 29 Filed by: Quist Adam George

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 KLX Energy Services Hold For: Dec 29 Filed by: Bouthillette Max

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These share were sold in multiple transactions on one...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497 IndexIQ ETF Trust

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Supplement dated December 30, 2021 (“Supplement”) to the Statements of Additional Information (collectively, the “SAIs”) of:. ​ IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF ​ ​ IQ Chaikin U.S. Dividend...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Shows 5.8% Stake in MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) - 13D

In a 13D filing on MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT), Coliseum Capital Management, LLC disclosed a 5.8%, or 1,096,059 share, stake ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Meta Platforms, Inc. For: Dec 28 Filed by: Newstead Jennifer

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person. /s/ Michael Johnson,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

TuSimple (TSP) Continues to Race Higher Following Successful No-Human Test, Morgan Stanley Sees Over 100% Upside After 'Critical Catalyst' is Cleared

Shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP) are up over 3% in today’s trading session to add on yesterday’s gains after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JMP Securities Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Anrew Boone downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 KILROY REALTY CORP For: Dec 29 Filed by: Roth Heidi Rena

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Common stock...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) May Consider Takeover at Right Price and $2.50 is Fair Value, Analyst Says

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares are up 31% to $0.73 per share in early trading Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. The company hired Piper Sandler to assist in evaluating the offer.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Oaktree Specialty Lendin For: Dec 28 Filed by: TANNENBAUM LEONARD M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:. (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Joint Broker to Sumo...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy