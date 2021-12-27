GoDaddy (GDDY) Activist Adds Another Positive - Truist

The well-known activist investor firm Starboard Value LP is targeting the web services provider GoDaddy Inc. for a shakeup after acquiring a 6.5% stake in the company. That’s according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that was first spotted by the Wall Street Journal today, which revealed Starboard had paid more than $800 million to acquire the shares.

