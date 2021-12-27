ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Crews Find 2nd Time Capsule At Same Confederate Statue Site

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says crews wrapping up the removal of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee found what appears to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule.

The governor tweeted photos of a box being removed from the Richmond site Monday and said conservators were studying the artifact.

The governor said the box would not be opened Monday.

The development marked the latest turn in a months-long search for a capsule that news accounts said was placed in 1887.

An earlier time capsule found at the site and opened last week turned out to be a different one.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

