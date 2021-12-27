ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers QBs, Matt Rhule React to Fans Booing At Home

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Rhule took responsibility, but Newton didn't think his coach deserved to be booed.

It was an ugly outing on Sunday for the Panthers, where quarterback Sam Darnold appeared to be booed when he checked in the game to replace Cam Newton. Both quarterbacks and coach Matt Rhule addressed the boos after their 32–6 loss to the Buccaneers at home.

“You know, I come from Philadelphia,” Rhule said. “To me, it shows that people care. Walking off the field, people booing – we are not winning. I have no problem with that. People spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play.”

Rhule said it was part of the plan for Darnold and Newton to both get snaps during the game. Darnold appeared in his first game since Nov. 7 after being activated from the injured reserve list this past week, but Rhule felt bad that he was booed.

“Now for Sam, I hate it for him, because all he has done is played hard and got hurt,” Rhule said. “He is just not Cam and what Cam means to so many people. But Sam was able to handle that. I have no issue with our fans.”

Rhule was booed as well and took responsibility for the loss, but Newton didn't think he deserved it.

“I heard the boos, I heard the chants and stuff like that, but last time I checked coach Rhule wasn't out there playing,” Newton said. “It was told to me early on this week about playing two quarterbacks. Did I approve of it? That's not even a thought. As a player, you play. A coach, he coaches.”

Darnold finished the game with 190 passing yards while Newton finished with 61 and threw an interception. Darnold addressed the boos, but didn't seem fazed.

“Just do my job,” he said. “That's the biggest thing. I feel like a lot of these questions are going to be answered with that response. I just have to go out there and do my job.”

Comments / 0

