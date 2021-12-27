Covid tests in high demand following Christmas, heading into New Years Eve
The Christmas weekend may be over, but the demand for Covid-19 testing is not.
Riverside County health officials are reporting nearly 2,900 new cases since Thursday, while 783 new cases have been reported in the valley since Monday.
Valley covid-testing sites were packed with people, just days ahead of the new year.
“It’s been really busy, we’ve been having over 400 tests daily,” said Site Supervisor Christopher Olvera.
After spending Christmas with family and friends, many of them were back in line to make sure they didn’t catch the virus.
“We are visiting family and we were really trying to be safe," said Gus Alexander, "We’re actually getting tested now because we think we’ve been exposed."
At the Covid Clinic in Palm Desert on Monday, the line was at a stand-still at one point.
Cars were lined up bumper-to-bumper with many people waiting to get tested.
“It’s crazy, you know. But we gotta do it to travel and so we’re gonna sit here and wait til it’s done but you know, it’s not going away,” said Brian Tovey.
People were waiting anywhere from from 25 minutes to several hours for a test.
Many were frustrated about the hold-up since they booked appointments ahead of time.
Some people also voiced frustration with making a testing appointment.
“It was tough, it was tough," Tovey added, "The website was down and it was kind of just spinning on their website so you know, not the easiest.”
And with at home tests in short supply, many had no other choice but to line up at testing sites.
“Those at-home ones where you can get them in the stores, we haven’t found any," said Alexander, "And everyone we talked to at the CVS or the Walmarts or the Walgreens said there’s none in stock.”
So if you would like to get tested this week – plan ahead.
Here's a list of test sites across the Coachella Valley:
Palm Springs
- Covid Clinic Palm Springs (PSP) Site PCR, Rapid Tests
- East Riverside Van: James O Jesse Community Center PCR
- Desert Oasis Healthcare PCR
- CVS on Sunrise Way PCR, Rapid Tests
Desert Hot Springs
Cathedral City/Rancho Mirage
- Plaza Rio Vista Kiosk PCR
- Centro Medico Cathedral City PCR
- CVS on Vista Chino PCR, Rapid Tests
- CVS on Bob Hope PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Date Palm Dr. PCR
Palm Desert/Indian Wells
- UCR Palm Desert Campus PCR
- Covid Clinic Palm Desert Site PCR, Rapid Tests
- Executive Urgent Care PCR, Rapid Tests
- MedPost Urgent Care PCR
- CVS on Washington PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Monterey PCR
La Quinta
- La Quinta Wellness Center PCR
- CVS on Jefferson PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Washington PCR
Indio
- East Riverside Van: Starbucks Indio PCR
- Fullenwider Auditorium - Indio Fairgrounds Testing PCR
- OptumServe Testing Site PCR
- Martha’s Village Clinic – Borrego Health PCR
- MedPost Urgent Care of Indio PCR
- Premiere Urgent Care Center Rapid Tests
Coachella
- Premiere Urgent Care Center Rapid Tests
- CVS on Avenue 50 PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Harrison St. PCR
Thermal/Mecca
