ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Les Schwab Invitational Day 2: Results, bracket and top performances

By Austin White
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmdrS_0dWsxXnw00 Day 2 continues with four more first round games to set up the championship and consolation brackets.



The Les Schwab Invitational continued its 25th anniversary tournament Monday with four more first round games featuring seven Oregon squads.

On Sunday, Jesuit, Tualatin, Lake Oswego and Roosevelt all advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over Canby, Churchill, Evergreen (WA) and Gresham.

For a recap of the action from Sunday, check out our coverage here.

As for Monday, the matchups include Link Academy (MO) vs. Tigard, Sherwood vs. Barlow, David Douglas vs. Cleveland and Central Catholic vs. Beaverton.

Check back here throughout the evening for results, bracket updates and day two's top performances.

Monday's results

Beaverton 54, Central Catholic 52

Cleveland 80, David Douglas 53

Link Academy (MO) 80, Tigard 45

Barlow 56, Sherwood 51

Top performances

Brady Rice, Beaverton, junior

Down 13 going into the fourth quarter, Rice helped the Beavers turn it around and pull our a 54-52 victory over Central Catholic. The junior went 8 for 15 from the floor to lead the game in scoring with 22 points. He also pulled down five rebounds and had one assists. Rice made a couple 3-pointers and went 4 for 6 from the free throw line to give the Beavers a scoring option at each level. Look for more of that in the next round against Cleveland.

Luke Johnson, Central Catholic, senior

It's hard to guard the 6-foot-8 frame of Johnson and he showed in the 54-52 loss to Beaverton. Despite the Rams coming up just short, Johnson went for 22 points and was 11 for 17 from the floor. He pulled down six rebounds as well to help give the Rams in the tight contest. With his size and skills, watch out for some more big games the rest of the LSI.

Christian Green, Cleveland, junior

Green had a monster night with 23 points and 18 rebounds as the Warriors outscored David Douglas 33-9 in the final quarter to win 80-53. At only 6-foot-3, Green clearly showed his ability to play bigger than he is as 14 of his rebounds came on the defensive end. He went 10 for 15 from the floor as well to help Cleveland turn the game into a blowout and advance to play Beaverton.

Julian Phillips, Link Academy

Phillips showed why he's a LSU commit in the 80-45 victory over Tigard. He went 6 for 7 from the floor and a perfect 5 for 5 on 3-pointers plus made three made free throws on three attempts. Phillips was one of five players in double figures as Link Academy made itself known as the team to beat at the LSI behind Phillips sharpshooting.

Jesse Jones, Barlow, senior

The Bruins left off the gas a bit to let Sherwood back in, but hung on 56-51 behind a 10-point, nine-rebound night from Jones. While Nathan Jones was the leading scorer with 13 points, Jesse Jones also pitched in big on defense with two steals and two blocks, plus two assists. The Bruins big man did a little bit of everything and they'll need that again Tuesday playing Roosevelt in the quarterfinals.

The bracket

Round 1, Dec. 26-27

Link Academy (MO) 80, Tigard 45

Jesuit 68, Canby 52

Roosevelt 70, Gresham 68

Barlow 56, Sherwood 51

Cleveland 80, David Douglas 53

Beaverton 54, Central Catholic 52

Tualatin 78, Churchill 49

Lake Oswego 78, Evergreen (WA) 37

Quarterfinals, Dec. 28

Jesuit vs. Link Academy, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Barlow, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Beaverton, 8:30 p.m.

Tualatin vs. Lake Oswego, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation Round 1, Dec. 28

Canby vs. Evergreen (WA), 10:30 a.m.

Central Catholic vs. Churchill, noon

Gresham vs. Tigard, 1:30 p.m.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
scorebooklive.com

Les Schwab Invitational 2021: Day 4 highlights, top stars, statistical leaders

The 25th annual Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament continued Wednesday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Here’s a game-by-game recap of what went down, plus Day 4 statistical leaders …. Photos by Taylor Balkom. — SEMIFINALS. Link Academy 84, Barlow 51. The Lions scored the first 11 points, led...
scorebooklive.com

Link Academy keeps rolling at Les Schwab Invitational, shutting down Barlow in semifinal: ‘The best defensive team is always going to win’

Link Academy continued its Les Schwab Invitational dominance with a third blowout victory in three days at Liberty High School. After defeating Tigard by 35 and Jesuit by 27, the Lions of Branson, Missouri, took down Barlow on Wednesday night in an LSI semifinal, 84-51. Link (19-0) held a slim eight-point halftime lead before stepping on the gas in the third and holding the Bruins (5-3) to zero fourth-quarter points.
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: 2021 Les Schwab Invitational semifinals

Photos from all the action between Link Academy vs Barlow and Beaverton vs. Tualatin. You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Portland Tribune

Another Billups joins the Blazers

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. New coach — Another Billups has joined the Blazers. Rodney Billups, the younger brother of coach Chauncey Billups, has been hired as an assistant coach. Billups, 38, previously served as a scout for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was...
NBA
The Times

Tualatin, Beaverton use Les Schwab Invitational as a springboard to future success

The Timberwolves fall to Link Academy in the final, while the Beavers place third with a win over Barlow.So far, so good for the Tualatin Timberwolves boys basketball team that improved to 9-0 on the season after defeating Beaverton76-44 in the second round of the Les Schwab Invitational Wednesday night, Dec. 29, at Liberty High School. The Wolves dominated the Beavers from the outset, building a 16-point first half lead, doubling Beaverton up, 52-26, by the half, then cruising to an impressive early season win over a good Beavers team. "We talked about coming out and getting a good start,...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville's Lindsey Antonson named Class 5A girls soccer Player of the Year

See the best of the best in 2021 girls soccer from 11 Clackamas County high schools.They never stopped running. They never stopped scoring and they never stopped winning. And in response, they — Oregon's best high school girls soccer players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season. Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A. CLASS...
WILSONVILLE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Schwab
Wilsonville Spokesman

La Salle's Mizael Harris named Class 5A boys soccer Player of the Year

See the best of the best in 2021 boys soccer from 11 Clackamas County high schools.They stuck it in the back of the net. They took it away from their opponents and they passed it beautifully. And in response, they — Oregon's best high school boys soccer players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season. See the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Viking boys go 1-2 at holiday tourney

A trip to Bandon for a three-day tournament yielded a win over Alsea, pair of losses as the new year dawns. The Colton High boys basketball team went 1-2 at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational in Bandon Dec. 20-22. The Vikings opened with a 64-37 loss to East Linn Christian,...
COLTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Molalla swimmers get holiday break meet in

Despite the threat of snow or ice, the Indians battled its out in a three-way meet Dec. 29 in their home pool. The schedule had a bump in it, but the Molalla High swim team was able to compete in one of the two meets it had scheduled, swimming Dec. 29 against Corbett and Catlin Gabel at the Molalla Aquatic Center.
MOLALLA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen#Wa#Link Academy#Tigard Sherwood#Tigard 45 Barlow 56#Beavers#Lsi#Warriors
scorebooklive.com

No doubt: Link Academy coasts to Les Schwab Invitational title, but Tualatin impresses in taking 2nd

Link Academy entered the Les Schwab Invitational as the heavy championship favorite, and the startup Lions proved to be worthy of their top-10 national ranking. Before a near-capacity crowd at Liberty High School, Link fended off a spirited effort from Tualatin to earn the LSI title, 83-60. The first-year program from Branson, Missouri, has notched several other high-profile tournament wins this season, including the Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas) and the Memphis Hardwood Classic.
Portland Tribune

Barlow, Gresham boys basketball join Les Schwab Invitational

Bruins place fourth after tough losses to undefeated Link Academy, Beaverton; Gophers finish 1-2 Two schools from East Multnomah County joined a regional basketball tournament that featured some of the top teams in the state as well as a national powerhouse from Branson, Missouri. Both Barlow and Gresham joined in...
247Sports

Top Performers: Day 1 of Under Armour All America practices

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The rundown on Wednesday's top performers following the first day of practice in preparation for Sunday's Under Armour All-America Game. Coming into practice number one and setting the tone was Devon Campbell as our Alpha Dog. The Arlington (Texas) Bowie offensive lineman showed his versatility lining up and down the line taking reps. He is a powerful built player with very good quickness and snap off the ball. You couple that with a powerful punch and playing with good pad level it’s easy to see why he is an elite prospect. In 1 on 1’s Campbell lined up at right tackle, right guard and center without missing a beat and winning all his reps. The No. 10 prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite has a very bright future ahead of him. Texas and Oklahoma are battling down the stretch for his signature.
FOOTBALL
Portland Tribune

Lakers rout Blazers, 139-106; Hawks beat T-Birds, 2-0

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Lakers 139, Trail Blazers 106 — It wasn't a game at any time, as LeBron James and Los Angeles routed Damian Lillard and Portland in Los Angeles. The Blazers were 10-8 at one point this season, but have...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Oregon City News

West Linn's Warmenhoven, Wilsonville's Edmiston named volleyball POYs

Local Class 6A, 5A, 4A volleyball players have been honored with all-state recognition.They soared higher. They hit harder, served more aces and passed better than anyone else. And in response, they — Oregon's best high school volleyball players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season. Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A. CLASS 6A Player...
scorebooklive.com

Beaverton listens to coach, follows game plan, tops Barlow in Les Schwab Invitational third-place game

Consolation games often come down to energy, and Beaverton had a little more juice in the tank following Wednesday’s Les Schwab Invitational semifinals. With guard Brady Rice sidelined with a back injury, the Beavers got off to a quick start Thursday night at Liberty High School and never looked back in a 59-43 victory over Barlow. The win secured a third-place trophy for Beaverton at the 25th LSI.
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy