People think Scots are going to flock to England to celebrate restriction-free NYE

 3 days ago
Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Monday that there’ll be no new Covid restrictions introduced before New Year’s Eve - which is way out of step with Scotland and Wales.

Now people reckon there’ll be an influx of people from over the border, who want to restriction-free celebrations as the clock strikes midnight to ring in a brand new year.

In Scotland, temporary measures are already in place for hospitality and leisure businesses. These include a required one metre of physical distancing in all hospitality and indoor leisure settings including pubs and restaurants.

Table service must also be used in places where alcohol is served to drink on the premises, and nightclubs must close for a period of at least three weeks.

In Wales, restrictions have been placed on social gatherings and two-metre social distancing has returned.

From 26 December, groups of no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants. Outdoor events are limited to 50, with 30 people allowed indoors. This also included private homes.

This all means that New Year’s Eve celebrations in both Wales and Scotland are going to be rather muted.

And this discrepancy between England, Wales and Scotland has led some on Twitter to speculate that England is about to see an influx of partygoers to celebrate the big night.

One worried citizen even said England might need some form of internal border control:

Some anti-lockdown folks encouraged those to make a break for it over the border to party on:

Others reckon Nicola Sturgeon will blame cross-border revelry for any further spikes in cases:

One Welsh MP said people had already been in touch over the potential movement at New Year:

Locals residents are also concerned:

Javid said people should “remain cautious” and celebrate outside where possible, and added: “When we get into the new year, of course we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then at least.”

England reported a record number of cases on Christmas Day, with 113,628 new infections reported. There were 103,558 cases reported on 26 December and 98,515 on 27 December.

The Independent

Mass Covid deaths and full intensive care units are likely ‘now history’ in UK, scientist claims

The mass fatalities and packed intensive care units marking the coronavirus pandemic’s first year will likely not be repeated in the UK as a result of Covid-19, a scientist advising the government has claimed.Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told The Independent that vaccines based on early iterations of the virus appear to have remained highly effective at protecting against severe disease and deaths from subsequent waves driven by new variants.“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Wales 'loans' England four million Covid tests

The Welsh government has "loaned" four million lateral flow tests to the UK government for use in England. It brings the total number of tests sent across the border to 10 million, according to the PA News agency. Professional health bodies in England have called for NHS staff to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

England carries on with New Year celebrations as rest of UK tighten restrictions, Northern Ireland bans dancing

England's pubs and restaurants are preparing for a bumper New Year’s Eve, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out introducing new restrictions ahead of December 31. Nightclubs, bars and restaurants are to remain open over the coming days in England, putting it at odds with the rest of the United Kingdom, which has introduced new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Public warned of longer waits for PCR tests if they are not essential workers

The Health Secretary has told people they may have to “wait a little bit longer” for PCR testing as the system comes under “significant pressure” amid surging levels of coronavirus infections.With Scotland reporting a record of almost 16,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday – the highest daily total in the pandemic so far – Humza Yousaf warned that the testing system does “not have an infinite capacity”.Only a “very few” slots for PCR testing were available in Scotland on Wednesday, according to the UK Government website.Amid such pressure, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said some slots are now being prioritised for...
WORLD
The Independent

Up to 90% of people in ICU ‘not boosted,’ says Boris Johnson

Up to 90 per cent of the people “currently ending up” in intensive care units (ICUs) have not received a Covid booster vaccine, Boris Johnson has said, as he urged people to get their third jabs.The prime minister used an official visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday to admit that Omicron “continues to cause real problems”, while defending his decision not to impose new rules in England – unlike the other three UK nations – saying the Covid variant remains “obviously milder” than its predecessor Delta.“I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh Government comes to Westminster’s aid with four million Covid tests

The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called for NHS workers to be put “at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
