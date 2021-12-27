People think Scots are going to flock to England to celebrate restriction-free NYE

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Monday that there’ll be no new Covid restrictions introduced before New Year’s Eve - which is way out of step with Scotland and Wales.

Now people reckon there’ll be an influx of people from over the border, who want to restriction-free celebrations as the clock strikes midnight to ring in a brand new year.

In Scotland, temporary measures are already in place for hospitality and leisure businesses. These include a required one metre of physical distancing in all hospitality and indoor leisure settings including pubs and restaurants.

Table service must also be used in places where alcohol is served to drink on the premises, and nightclubs must close for a period of at least three weeks.

In Wales, restrictions have been placed on social gatherings and two-metre social distancing has returned.

From 26 December, groups of no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants. Outdoor events are limited to 50, with 30 people allowed indoors. This also included private homes.

This all means that New Year’s Eve celebrations in both Wales and Scotland are going to be rather muted.

And this discrepancy between England, Wales and Scotland has led some on Twitter to speculate that England is about to see an influx of partygoers to celebrate the big night.

One worried citizen even said England might need some form of internal border control:

Some anti-lockdown folks encouraged those to make a break for it over the border to party on:

Others reckon Nicola Sturgeon will blame cross-border revelry for any further spikes in cases:

One Welsh MP said people had already been in touch over the potential movement at New Year:

Locals residents are also concerned:

Javid said people should “remain cautious” and celebrate outside where possible, and added: “When we get into the new year, of course we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then at least.”

England reported a record number of cases on Christmas Day, with 113,628 new infections reported. There were 103,558 cases reported on 26 December and 98,515 on 27 December.