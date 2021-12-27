ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool F.C.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Pep Guardiola is the GREATEST manager of modern era as he relishes taking on the Catalan when his side host rampant Manchester City

By Paul Newman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Thomas Frank is relishing the chance to pit his wits against 'the greatest manager of the modern era' when Brentford take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Wednesday.

Defending champions City will head south top of the table after the 6-3 Boxing Day thriller against Leicester made it nine league wins in a row but Frank warned his injury-hit side are not daunted by the challenge.

The Dane has never previously come up against Guardiola, a coach he said he had spent considerable time studying, but is under no illusions about how difficult it will be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebJtk_0dWswfaz00
Thomas Frank is relishing facing Man City when Brentford host the leaders on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwivk_0dWswfaz00
Frank called Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'the greatest manager of the modern era' 

'We're playing against the team in the division with potentially the biggest budget, definitely one of them, and I think the greatest manager of the modern era,' he said.

'Definitely unbelievable players and a very good, specific style of play that makes it quite difficult for a team like us to try to get something out of it because they are so good at keeping the ball.

'They almost never risk it - of course you can do a little bit of a counter - so it's going to be very difficult.

'(Guardiola's) a very innovative coach, always tweaking the positions. The way they build up from behind and the way they keep the ball and the breakthroughs, it's something I've been studying for years.

'It's difficult to copy, you need decent players, but it's nice to get inspiration from that.'

Brentford took a point off Liverpool in a 3-3 draw in September and made Chelsea work in a 1-0 league defeat in October, also losing 2-0 to the Blues in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2mPp_0dWswfaz00
City are in ruthless form going into their trip to Brentford, winning nine league  games in a row
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3CpJ_0dWswfaz00
Brentford held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw and have done well at home to the league's top sides

'The good news is that we have done quite well against Liverpool and Chelsea, the two other top teams in the division,' Frank added.

'The only thing is I wanted to play (City) with a full strength side and unfortunately we are hit by injuries.'

Vitaly Janelt is out with Covid-19, while Bryan Mbeumo has joined an injury list which already includes Rico Henry, Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya and Josh Dasilva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXnjj_0dWswfaz00
Frank is missing key personnel for the game against City due to injuries and Covid

To make matters worse, Janelt's fellow defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard is suspended after collecting his fifth booking in the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Brighton.

'You are playing against potentially the best offensive team in the world lacking a few defensive players so that's maybe a bit of a mismatch, but we'll find a way, we'll find a plan,' Frank said.

'We have other players to step in who have to perform so we'll find a way.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City almost missed out on Pep Guardiola becoming their new manager in 2016 after he insisted on living in luxury inside the city centre, a book revealed - before he settled for his current apartment

Manchester City were almost not able to tie down Pep Guardiola as their new manager after he insisted on living inside the city centre, a book said. Many of the club's players are understood to prefer to live outside of the hustle and bustle, as they typically live in leafy mansions in Cheshire instead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Dasilva
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
David Raya
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Bryan Mbeumo
Person
Rico Henry
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that thetackersay with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest of Pep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Catalan
BBC

Brentford 0-1 Man City: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "The important thing is that we stay stable and get results and play good. There are some games when the opponent decide to make an incredible high pressing. It will be difficult. Men to men. When they decide to set back this way, with literally 11 players in the 18 yard box we need to be patient."
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top. Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
firstsportz.com

“They’re a top team”- Pep Guardiola reluctant to take Brentford lightly after stupefying Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal performances

After dominant victories against Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester City, Pep Guardiola now faces Brentford at the Brentford Community stadium on Wednesday night. City have scored a total of 17 goals over the course of three games and looking unstoppable at the moment and are on course to another Premier League title as they sit six points clear of both Liverpool and Chelsea at the halfway stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola impressed by Brentford: Their pressing made it difficult

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Brentford pushed them all the way in Wednesday night's win in London. Phil Foden struck the winner for City in the first-half. Guardiola said, "For the way they played it was the best performance. We cannot play better when they play in this way. They were high pressing and it made it difficult for us to build up. After when they defend deep it is incredibly difficult as they are so organised. You cannot go inside as there are no spaces. When a team defend this way it is so difficult. You see how the other teams come here and they suffer. I know it. How many chances they create from corners, from throw-ins. We didn't concede once or a shot on target in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"He is an Exceptional Player" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Man City Talisman

After a year where he has suffered more injuries than most, it has taken time for Kevin De Bruyne to get back into the groove of things. However, five goals in eight starts for Manchester City suggests that the Belgian is slowly but surely returning to his frightening best. It was De Bruyne who set the ball rolling for Manchester City, in their 6-3 Boxing Day demolition job of Leicester City, with a crisp left-footed finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League title race: Assessing Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.Here, we look at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.Manchester CityPep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The AFTV founder breaking new ground, the ex-Love Island contestant who counts England stars among his friends and the presenter mistaken for his Man City namesake... the social media influencers changing the face of football on our screens

The way we watch football is changing, and so too are the faces we watch football with. Since supporters have been able to watch at home, matches have been accompanied by the opinions of former professionals, whether they had a link to your club or not. The advent of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy