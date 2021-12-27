ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Serbia names new chief executive as Naysmith steps down

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir Serbia is to undergo a change of leadership at the beginning of next year, with commercial and strategy director Jiri Marek taking over as chief executive. He will succeed Duncan Naysmith who was...

