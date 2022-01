The holiday season from Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year’s Day is an exciting and fun time for celebrations and getting together with loved ones. This time of the year is also very busy for deliveries. Because of the increased pressure on truck drivers to get all of their cargo to their destination on time and the greater demand for products, there are more trucks on the road traveling about to fulfill their orders. This may mean that a truck driver may be more inclined to drive aggressively and speed to accommodate the demands of their job.

CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO