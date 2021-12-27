ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ron Perlman Shares New Story and Character Details For Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuillermo del Toro is currently developing his new film adaptation of Pinocchio for Netflix, and thanks to Ron Perlman, we have some new story and character details to share with you. The film is based on the classic Carlo Collodi tale, and the story follows the extraordinary journey of...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Power of the Dog; Nightmare Alley; Limited Series: Only Murders in the Building; True Story

Benedict Cumberbatch certainly does a lot of glowering in The Power of the Dog. As Phil, one of two brothers who own a ranch in 1925 Montana (the other brother being Jesse Plemons as George), Cumberbatch glowers at his subservient ranch hands and his all-too-kind brother George, but reserves most of his glowering for widow and innkeeper Kirsten Dunst’s Rose (as well as her sensitive young son Peter, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee). After Phil and his ranch hands take turns humiliating Rose and Peter during a stay at their inn, George becomes quite taken with Rose, and after a gentle “whirlwind” courtship, George and Rose marry and move out to the ranch, where Phil does his utmost to sabotage the marriage, disheartening and demoralizing Rose—and accelerating those efforts when he learns of her susceptibility to spirits (not the ghost variety). Meanwhile a very concerned Peter is similarly treated by Phil, until he sees Phil in a secluded spot and…let’s just say what Phil has been trying to hide from his manly men won’t be too shocking. And if you’re paying attention, the subsequent events shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise—though the muted execution by writer and director Jane Campion dilutes some of the impact of the concluding scenes.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
John Turturro
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Burn Gorman
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley Is Lurid, Violent, and Boring

Guillermo del Toro has always had a special fondness for misfits and monsters. His Hellboy films made superheroes out of paranormal beings, while his most recent Oscar-winning film, The Shape of Water, spun a tender romance between a mute woman and an amphibious fish-man. That the writer-director would take on Nightmare Alley next makes sense. The melancholic thriller about a carnival con man is based on a novel by William Lindsay Gresham that was adapted for the big screen once before, in 1947. Plenty of directors would have fun remaking a landmark noir, but del Toro would be most drawn to the one set inside a circus tent.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Top 10: All Other Films Looking Up At ‘Don’t Look Up’; ‘The Witcher’ Beguiles TV Side

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!! No, it’s a … comet heading right toward us!!! Adam McKay’s star-laden Don’t Look Up leads the Netflix Top 10 movie list for the week ending December 26, as viewers sat tight and assessed to the tune of 111 million hours in the pic’s first week. In the film, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns...
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Films Ranked — From Worst to Best

Rare is the filmmaker with so many unrealized projects that there’s an entire Wikipedia page devoted to them, but “rare” has always been an apt descriptor for Guillermo del Toro. You can probably count on one hand the number of foreign-born filmmakers who began their career making independent horror films in their native country (“Cronos,” “The Devil’s Backbone”) before bringing their talents to Hollywood blockbusters (“Hellboy,” “Pacific Rim”) and deserved Oscar winners (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water”), all without altering their sensibility.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Cricket
Collider

How to Watch ‘Nightmare Alley’: Is Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Thriller Streaming or in Theaters?

It’s always a good moment for movie fans when Guillermo del Toro has a new film in theaters, and he’s gifted us with his latest just in time for the holidays! Adapted from the novel of the same name, Nightmare Alley sees del Toro leaving behind the monsters, ghosts, and ghouls in favor of a twisted period drama. But his ensemble cast is as exceptional as ever, including Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, and of course, Ron Perlman.
MOVIES
Distractify

Guillermo del Toro Made Sure to Find the Perfect Filming Location for 'Nightmare Alley'

The renowned fantasy/sci-fi director Guillermo del Toro returns with a remake of Nightmare Alley. The film is based on a 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, which already had a film adaptation in 1947. Thus far, the movie has received high praise for its premiere weekend. Though the film has a distinctly old-timey setting, del Toro made sure to choose its filming location wisely.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Guillermo del Toro Lauds ‘Prayers for the Stolen’ Director Tatiana Huezo as the Future of Hollywood

Our cover subject Guillermo del Toro is one of the most prolific directors working today, but he’s acutely aware that it carries an important responsibility to other upcoming filmmakers. He executes that duty by producing movies that have him working with other artists, including animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“Maya and the Three”) on his debut feature film, “The Book of Life.” He’s felt that obligation before and after winning his Oscar for best director for “The Shape of Water” (2017), which also won best picture.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Let Guillermo Del Toro Take You Behind The Scenes Of Nightmare Alley In This Video

Today we have a brand new behind-the-scenes video for "Nightmare Alley," from Rotten Tomatoes on Twitter. It features the cast, including Toni Collette who plays Zeena the Seer, Willem Dafoe who plays Clem Hoatley, Ron Perlman who plays Bruno, David Strathairn who plays Pete, Richard Jenkins who plays Ezra Grindle, and Cate Blanchett who plays Dr. Lilith Ritter. Not only that, but we get some quotes from writer/director Guillermo del Toro.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Guillermo del Toro Is Glad It Took Him Nearly 30 Years to Make Nightmare Alley

“The movie that I think I did in my 50s is, in my mind, a movie about today, not a cinephile artifact,” says the Oscar-winning director of his gutting noir drama. In 1992, shortly after shooting the horror drama Cronos, Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman were watching a laser disc of the 1960 film Elmer Gantry when Perlman told him he'd love to play a character like Gantry, a charismatic traveling salesman and swindler. Perlman mentioned this character named Stanton Carlisle in a movie called Nightmare Alley.
MOVIES
KTVZ

‘Nightmare Alley’ veers into a different lane for Guillermo del Toro and Bradley Cooper

Director/co-writer Guillermo del Toro veers out of his customary lane in “Nightmare Alley,” a gorgeous-looking but narratively flawed movie that at its best evokes the lurid thrillers of the 1940s while meandering too much in between. Bradley Cooper fills the central role, but Cate Blanchett steals the show as a Barbara Stanwyck-style femme fatale.
MOVIES
vg247.com

Guillermo Del Toro shoots down Silent Hill rumors he stoked

Fans may have gotten their hopes up after a tease from Guillermo Del Toro at The Game Awards of something Silent Hill-related, but it seems it was all for naught, as he isn’t working on a Silent Hill game, or any game for that matter. Speaking to the Happy...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Guillermo Del Toro's Scrapped Pacific Rim Sequel Sounds Crazy

It sounds as though Guillermo del Toro had some ambitious plans for his scrapped Pacific Rim sequel… with time travel and the return of a dead hero. During an interview with The Wrap, director Guillermo del Toro revealed his scrapped plans for a Pacific Rim sequel… and they’re pretty wild.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why Guillermo Del Toro Is A Master Of Horror And Fantasy

In this day and age, there are so many directors in Hollywood that have truly become icons. Names like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and more have delivered outstanding films. But one name I’ll be talking about today, in my opinion, stands above the rest, and that is Guillermo del Toro.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why J.J. Abrams Gets A Special Thanks In The Credits Of Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley

Directors can be quite a chummy bunch when you get to know them, especially if you happen to be a director yourself. Guillermo del Toro knows this, as he’s always had a reliable group of friends that have helped him make big decisions in his filmmaking career. Thanks to his current film Nightmare Alley, a new name seems to have been added to that roster, as J.J. Abrams scored a special thanks credit in del Toro’s latest cinematic tale. How that credit was earned came down to a couple of questions, and a key choice that the Star Wars filmmaker suggested, in order to nail down the rhythm of the overall film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy