The Jacksonville Jaguars are casting a wide net with their search for a new head coach, but at least one notable candidate may not be interested in the job. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has turned down a request from the Jaguars to interview for their head coach job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s unclear if Quinn would be willing to interview at a later date, but he will not meet with the team during the two-week window that the NFL allows at the end of the regular season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO