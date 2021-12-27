ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint-chocolate, lemongrass top list of flavor trends for 2022

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Chocolate and vanilla may be Americans’ go-to flavors, but many are planning to experiment with others in the new year, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans looked at people’s flavor preferences and found that new trends are on the horizon, with 46 percent saying they’re interested in trying mint-chocolate-flavored items, 36 percent being open to lemongrass-flavored foods, or 34 percent wanting to try hot honey in 2022.

Flavors galore

Some people are still behind on trying coffee (43%), green or black tea (38%), or citrus-flavored products (35%) – which were the popular flavors of 2021. Others are looking to explore internationally, showing interest in flavors like mango (36%), red bean (31%) or teaberry (30%).

Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Premier Protein , the study also revealed that tasty flavors still matter to those who want to maintain a healthy diet (82%).

More than half of respondents (58%) don’t think healthy foods taste good in the first place and nearly three-quarters (72%) say they’d eat healthier if their food tasted better. Another 76 percent would eat healthier if their food tasted like chocolate , their favorite ice cream flavor (73%), or peanut butter (67%).

Dieting hasn’t been easy for one in five Americans who admit they struggle with eating healthy (21%). Surprisingly, 65 percent would be more likely to consume healthier foods if they could drink them (like in a protein shake) instead of eating them (like in a salad).

Food temptations

Three in five say that leading a healthy lifestyle has been challenging because they’re always tempted to eat sweet (54%) and salty (49%) foods.

More than half of Americans have a sweet tooth when cravings hit (56%), enjoying treats like ice cream (42%) and cookies (40%). Others have trouble resisting their favorite savory foods like pizza (43%), pasta (40%), or French fries (39%).

Nearly two-thirds agree that their flavor preferences change throughout the day (63%). A similar number of people add that sometimes their preferred flavors don’t match up with the time of day, such as craving something sweet for lunch or a fruity snack before dinner (69%).

Hopping on the healthy bandwagon

Eating healthy isn’t always a struggle, especially for the 73 percent who have been surprised by a healthy food tasting better than they thought it would, such as “veggie burgers,” “plant-based mac and cheese,” or “cauliflower tater tots.”

People also have a love for fruits , taking four of five spots of most-enjoyed healthy foods, including apples (58%), bananas (57%), oranges (55%), and blueberries (52%). Savory, healthy options, including chicken (49%), beef (46%), and eggs (46%) rounded out the list.

Above all, flavor matters for 65 percent of people who prioritize the flavor of their food over its nutritional value.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

