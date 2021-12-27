ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

It is Joe "Big Easy" Rose

560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byIHd_0dWstWUh00

Joe Rose checks in from New Orleans and explains why this is a must win for The Dolphins because The Saints are so short handed. Plus, he talks of the vomit on Bourbon Street.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to Ravens head coach about running up the score

Joe Burrow just became one of my favorites. After the game John Harbaugh was upset when the Bengals continued to put pressure on the Ravens the entire game. After the game he let their staff know he was not happy with them running up the score. Well Joe Burrow was asked by reporters about that situation and Joe Burrow said.
NFL
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Saints#American Football
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Joe Burrow sees “big opportunity” for Bengals against Chiefs

A win at home in Week 17 will clinch the AFC North for the Bengals, but getting that victory will not be a walk in the park. The Bengals will welcome the hottest team in football to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs have won eight straight games and currently rank as the top seed in the AFC with the playoffs around the corner.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Announce New Decision On WR Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley missed his first game of the 2021 season after testing positive last week. But with new rules being implemented, he’s coming back a bit early. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that Beasley has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll be joined in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
49
Followers
117
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy