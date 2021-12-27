Holy Heavenly Hands, Batman! Brothas Catch Fade In The House Of God During Pastors First Post-Christmas Sermon [VIDEO]

Thumpin’ over Thessalonians?!?!

The year is just about over but the internet isn’t done serving up shenanigans until the ball drops on December 31, 2021.

According to TMZ, two men got into a fist fight at Olivet Baptist Church in in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sunday morning the day after most of the nation had celebrated the birth of their lord and savior, Jesus Christ. As are most things these days, the entire incident was captured on the live stream from the church’s online account.

During Bishop Kevin Adams’ sermon, a man in a white shirt can be seen delivering the absolute weakest first punch in the history of mankind. It makes absolutely no sense to have the drop on someone who is sitting down and not be able to land a solid punch. His whole family should be embarrassed for multiple reasons.

Following the fracas, Bishop Adams took to the wifi machine to explain what was going on in the now-viral clip. Adams says that the man in the white shirt had just been released from rehab of some kind and didn’t recognize where he was after assaulting the youth pastor sitting in the front row. At some point the attack broke down in to tears and wasn’t cognizant of where he was.

The unidentified man is said to be re-entering rehab with the full support of the church.

God bless and Godspeed.