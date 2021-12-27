ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creedmoor, NC

PHOTOS: Senior Santa brings cheer

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 3 days ago
Dorothy Harris drew John Wimbush's name for the gift exchange.
Jim Tubb, standing, drew Havanna Mangum's name and gave her a gift.
Shirley Watson, center, won the big prize during the cover all bingo game.
Rebecca Compton, standing right, gave William Prince his holiday gift.
William Prince wishes Betsy Edwards a Merry Christmas as he gives her a gift.
Juantia Moore, seated, could not wait to open her gift from Melissa Burnette.
The South Granville Senior Center was buzzing with excitement about opening Christmas presents on Friday, Dec. 17.
Jim Tubb was ready to open his Christmas present.

CREEDMOOR — Holiday cheer and ugly sweaters could be found at the South Granville Senior Center on Friday as they exchanged gifts.

In previous years, they have played “Dirty Santa”, where folks exchange the gift they receive with something they like better.

This year the seniors decided to go with the traditional drawing of names and giving that person a gift.

Many of the seniors were excited to be allowed in the same room with their friends and exchange gifts.

Sweat pants, vanilla candles and lotions, gift cards and money were some of the gifts given this year.

“We are just happy to be with each other during the holiday season,” one senior said. “Last year was not so great, but to see everyone happy and excited is great. We are grateful to be here.”

Comments / 0

