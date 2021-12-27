ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unadilla, NY

New York State Police release name of trooper who fatally shot man in Unadilla

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago
New York State Police released the name of a trooper who was involved in the fatal shooting of a civilian Dec. 22 in the Otsego County Village of Unadilla.

State Police Troop C said Trooper Justin Miller fatally shot Mark A. Beilby, 24, after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the village.

Miller is assigned to the Sidney barracks and has been a state trooper since 2016, state police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Miller was dispatched to 3 Lyons St. in Unadilla, where he encountered Beilby, who was armed with a knife, inside the home, state police said.

Beilby did not comply with the trooper’s repeated commands to drop the knife and advanced at Miller, who then responded by firing an undisclosed number of shots from his division-issued sidearm, striking Beilby, state police reported.

Beilby was transported to Tri-Town Hospital in Sidney and then transferred to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said two knives were recovered from the scene.

A gofundme account set up by a family member to pay for Beilby's funeral expenses claimed he had some mental health and developmental issues and was in a crisis situation when police were summoned to the home by a 911 call.

Miller was not placed on administrative leave following the shooting and there has been no change to his normal duties, state police said.

The Unadilla incident was one of two fatal shootings involving New York state troopers last week.

On Christmas Eve, a state trooper shot and killed a man in the Herkimer County community of Dolgeville.

In that incident, troopers and local police responded to a reported domestic dispute and confronted Carson Dobson, 24, who allegedly broke into a home and stabbed a victim several times.

Dobson was armed with a sword and a knife, state police said, and refused to drop them and threatened officers, even after they used a stun gun on him.

Dobson died at the scene after a trooper shot him, state police said.

The state Attorney General's Office of Special Investigations is looking into both deaths under an executive order that authorizes the attorney general to investigate all situations where a law enforcement officer causes the death of another person.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

