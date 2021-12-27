ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New The Batman Trailer: "Bat And The Cat" Has Arrived

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. has released a brand-new trailer for The Batman. Titled "The Bat and the Cat," the trailer focuses on Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). The video also further teases what The...

www.gamespot.com

BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Top 10: All Other Films Looking Up At ‘Don’t Look Up’; ‘The Witcher’ Beguiles TV Side

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!! No, it’s a … comet heading right toward us!!! Adam McKay’s star-laden Don’t Look Up leads the Netflix Top 10 movie list for the week ending December 26, as viewers sat tight and assessed to the tune of 111 million hours in the pic’s first week. In the film, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
Variety

Sandra Bullock Ascends Netflix Throne as ‘The Unforgivable’ Becomes Her Second Film in All-Time Top 10

Sandra Bullock — arguably Netflix’s first true in-house movie star — has cemented her status as its brightest. Her new movie “The Unforgivable” has officially cracked the streamer’s Top 10 Most Popular film list, Netflix announced Tuesday. The project joins her milestone 2018 film “Birdbox” in the all-time ranking, making her the first actress with two entries on the list. Netflix said “The Unforgivable” has been viewed 186,900,000 hours to date (a number that will likely increase as it approaches the 28 day mark, a key number in the company’s projections for viewership, which are not currently verified by outside parties). She...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Batman' Images Give Better Look at New Bat-Suit

Batman fans now have a new look at the next incarnation of the Dark Knight. Empire has revealed their upcoming The Batman covers, featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, as well as new images from the film. The Batman cover features the Dark Knight in red...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gamespot

Best Movies Of 2021

2020 was practically the year without a movie release, but 2021 more than made up for it. There were films sent to theaters (and digital release) by leaps and bounds. Some even debuted in theaters and on streaming services on the exact same day. We got a number of Marvel films, several highly-anticipated sequels, and even a bunch of wonderful movies based on original ideas (including horror and animated movies).
MOVIES
Variety

How Movie Theaters Fought to Survive (Another) Year of Turbulence and Change

Earlier this month, Virginia-based movie theater owner Mark O’Meara witnessed something he hadn’t seen in nearly two years. A packed house. Audiences filled the 190-seat auditorium at University Mall in Fairfax to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the epic finale in Tom Holland’s web-slinging superhero trilogy. In the days since, the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film has become the kind of global box office juggernaut that once seemed impossible in the wake of COVID-19. “No Way Home” has already earned $1 billion globally after less than two weeks in theaters and it is continuing to put up monster grosses through...
MOVIES

