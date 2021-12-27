ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two Boston researchers propose ‘circuit breakers’ to stem spread of COVID-19

By Amanda Kaufman, The Boston Globe
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ac47k_0dWsrVpE00
Lines were set up for COVID-19 testing and vaccination at Tufts Medical Center Boston. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

Two Boston researchers are calling on the United States to implement a system that would urge local officials to temporarily pause certain activities like indoor dining or large gatherings in order to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed amid a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

In a memo to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two Harvard-affiliated researchers last week proposed the use of “circuit breakers,” which are temporary, local restrictions on “high-risk” activities like indoor dining, performances, or non-essential work outside of homes.

“Because many regions are entering this wave with higher hospital censuses (both due to Covid-19 and other conditions) than in previous waves, it is possible that uncontrolled spread of Omicron could quickly overwhelm hospital capacity, despite the existing immunity of the population,” Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and instructor at Harvard Medical School, and William Hanage, an epidemiology professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote in the memo.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

What to know about at-home COVID-19 tests and the omicron variant

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?. Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

U.S. children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

SEATTLE (AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at...
SEATTLE, WA
Boston

Coronavirus risk calculations get harder as a study suggests rapid tests may be less effective at detecting omicron

As the coronavirus spawns a record-breaking wave of infections, new research suggests that rapid tests widely used to identify potential covid-19 cases might be less effective at identifying illness caused by the swiftly spreading omicron variant. The finding is the latest complication for anyone trying to strike a common-sense balance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

New CDC guidelines were spurred by worries omicron surge could lead to breakdown in essential services

Health officials worried that mass infections could result in tens of thousands of Americans unable to work. Health officials’ recommendation this week to shorten the isolation period for people with asymptomatic coronavirus infections to five days was driven largely by the concern that essential services might be hobbled amid one of the worst infection surges of the pandemic, said senior officials familiar with the discussions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston

UMass to require COVID-19 boosters for students, employees

BOSTON (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is making COVID-19 vaccine booster shots mandatory for 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff across all five of the system’s campuses. The flagship UMass campus in Amherst had previously announced a booster requirement there. Students and employees were required to...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Covid#Harvard Medical School#Omicron#Women S Hospital#Bostonglobe Com
Boston

More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida. The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Omicron variant might help defend against delta, new study suggests

"Maybe pushing delta out is actually a good thing, and we’re looking at something we can live with more easily and that will disrupt us less than the previous variants." People who have recovered from an infection with the new omicron coronavirus variant may be able to fend off later infections from the delta variant, according to a new laboratory study carried out by South African scientists.
SCIENCE
Boston

U.S. coronavirus cases spike, pushing up hospitalizations

"When you have such a high volume of new infections, it might override a real diminution in severity." The highly transmissible omicron virus variant is sending daily U.S. caseloads soaring to levels higher than last year’s winter pandemic peak. Hospitalizations are starting to tick up, too, although not at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation and quarantine for all

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

How different countries are handling isolation in light of omicron surge

The omicron variant’s swift global spread is leading some governments to shorten quarantine requirements for fear that the rising numbers of people being sent into isolation for infections or exposures could cripple economies, schools and health-care systems. Governments say these are pragmatic responses to a changing virus. But constantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Healthy, boosted people unlikely to develop severe omicron infections, but jury’s out on older, at-risk populations

The new variant has sent U.S. infections soaring, but a smaller share than with delta are resulting in hospitalization. Healthy individuals who have been vaccinated, and especially those who have been boosted, appear unlikely to develop severe infections from the omicron variant that would land them in the hospital, say medical experts who have monitored the effects of the newest coronavirus variant since it was identified over four weeks ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

More coronavirus tests will be available next month, Fauci says, as U.S. struggles with shortage

People who are able to find at-home rapid tests in stores may face a limit on how many they can purchase. The United States will have an ample supply of coronavirus tests next month, according to Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, as people across the nation seeking them face long lines and empty shelves.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures prevented the spread of influenza. The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy