Chiefs’ Andy Reid warns: ‘No cushion’ for easing up before playoffs

Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Dec....

Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid confirms all Chiefs — including Travis Kelce — have passed through COVID-19 protocol

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that his entire active roster had passed through the COVID-19 protocol. To be clear, that means that linebacker Nick Bolton, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive lineman Lucas Niang, punter Tommy Townsend and safety Armani Watts have all cleared the protocol and are thus off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Reid assured that they all were on the field on Wednesday, as the Chiefs began preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Following guidance from the CDC, the NFL drastically altered its COVID-19 rules on Tuesday to allow for a faster player return.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain Chiefs' adjustments against shell coverages

The early-season struggles that hamstrung the Kansas City Chiefs through October were a function of an abnormally ineffective defense and their offense’s inability to beat coverages that keyed in on stopping Andy Reid’s passing attack. Now, well beyond their past dysfunction, the Chiefs have proven they can bounce back from adversity and continue to compete against the best teams in the league.
NFL
Kansas State
Salina Post

🎥Chiefs' Reid, Mahomes, Jones talk football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, QB1 Patrick Mahomes, and DT Chris Jones fielded media questions during a Wednesday presser. From The Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page:. Remember: If you can't be at the games this season, you can catch the Chiefs on KINA (910...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Roster News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has announced an encouraging update that’s hard to come by in these days of COVID-19. Amid a major outbreak throughout the NFL, every player on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster has tested negative for the virus, per KC insider Pete Sweeney. “Everybody...
NFL
#Bengals#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Andy Reid remembers Hall of Famer John Madden

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid remembered NFL Hall of Famer John Madden as one who "loved to hate the Chiefs" while greatly respecting the Hunt family, and who taught millions of people about football. Reid spoke to reporters Dec. 29, 2021.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury, COVID updates following Wednesday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs were without a single player at practice on Wednesday as they begin preparations for their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid spoke to the media following practice on Wednesday and delivered the news that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who injured his shoulder/collarbone in Week 16, was the lone player to sit out of practice. He also shared some good news on the team’s COVID-19 situation.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KMBC.com

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: Everyone on active roster cleared COVID-19 protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that everyone on the team's active roster cleared COVID-19 protocols. Reid said the only one who did not practice Wednesday was Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Edwards-Helaire left Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an apparent injury. According to...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
