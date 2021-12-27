ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting

By Marty Schladen Ohio Capital Journal
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists.

In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain.

The survey was conducted by Scioto Analysis. In a survey last month the same panel overwhelmingly panned the idea that spending on sports stadiums is a smart thing to do with taxpayer funds.

Opinion was more closely divided on the question of sports betting, which the Ohio General Assembly approved earlier this month and which Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign into law. The bill sets a Jan. 1, 2023 deadline for legalized sports betting to begin in the state.

Such gambling has reportedly generated tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue in states that already have legalized it. But some of the Ohio economists who were surveyed warned that there will be downsides.

“Tax revenue and job creation would be some of the economic benefits,” Lake Erie College economist Faria Huq wrote in the comment portion of the survey. “However, there would be social costs due to the addictive nature of gambling which would disproportionately affect lower income households.”

One economist said he’d have to know more before he could decide whether legal sports betting is good for Ohio.

“If gambling brings in revenues from suckers in other states, that would benefit Ohio, and it would be beneficial if it is merely replacing illegal gambling and gambling money that Ohio suckers are sending to other states, but it wouldn’t be an economic benefit if it just replaces other less-addictive forms of entertainment in the state,” Jonathan Andreas of Bluffton University wrote. “I don’t know enough about the current situation to guess.”

Meanwhile, Michael Jones of the University of Cincinnati said it would harm the kind of gambling the state has already legalized.

“Mobile sports betting is highly competitive and will cannibalize higher margin, on-site casino revenue,” he wrote. “If mobile betting is legal, Ohio citizens will be more comfortable with the technology (and gambling in general), and they will turn to global, cryptocurrency platforms with built-in anonymity. This will simultaneously deprive the state of any of this potential tax revenue while siphoning revenue from existing gambling sources.”

On the other hand, if Ohioans are already gambling on sports, the state might as well legalize it and collect some of the money, wrote Wright State University economist Thomas Traynor.

“Sports gambling is already prevalent in Ohio, the state will now earn revenue, anti-gambling law enforcement spending will decline, and Ohio wage and salary earnings will rise,” he said. “However, gambling addiction problems will increase and many gambling losses will be suffered by low income households.”

This story originally ran in the Ohio Capital Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Push to legalize marijuana moves forward in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group has submitted petitions asking Ohio lawmakers to pass a bill allowing adults to legally use and grow marijuana plants. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol on Tuesday submitted more than 200,000 signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State. That office and county boards of election will verify if […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

DeWine signs Ohio's first sports betting bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the state’s first sports gambling bill into law on Wednesday. House Bill 29 was sponsored by Representatives Scott Wiggam and Adam Miller. The bill allows Ohioans to participate in sports betting under the authority of the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Lottery.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Sports gaming now legal in the state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will allow Ohioans to bet on their favorite sports teams. There are three ways a bet can be placed in Ohio - via mobile app, physically go to a casino sportsbook, or at restaurants with kiosks.
OHIO STATE
WISH-TV

Gov. DeWine signs measure legalizing sports gambling in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio. His signing Wednesday of the legislation approved by lawmakers earlier this month will allow people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos, and at standalone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
leedaily.com

New York to Legalize Online Sports Betting for the First Time in January 2022

It was a November to remember for the gambling sector, with confirmation that New York had awarded its first online sports betting licences. While wagering has been legal in the state at designated sportsbook properties, until now, placing bets online has been prohibited. However, law changes – enabled by the...
NFL
legalsportsreport.com

Done Deal: Ohio Governor Signs Sports Betting Into Law

Gov. Mike DeWine signed Ohio sports betting into law on Wednesday, paving the way for the market to launch sometime in 2022. The governor gave his approval to the sports betting legislation passed by Ohio lawmakers earlier this month. The signature was widely expected, with DeWine outspoken on his support...
OHIO STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Ohio sports betting bill could cost operators

Whenever a state considers legalizing sports betting, the tax rate is usually a key issue. In Ohio, where lawmakers approved legal wagering with a 10% tax last week, it’s not the rate, but when and how taxes will be paid that is rising to the top of a list of concerns for operators.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Traynor
Person
Mike Dewine
cdcgamingreports.com

2021 look back: States that legalized and/or launched sports betting

If it seemed like a new state was legalizing or launching sports betting every time you turned around in 2021 that’s because … well, somewhere, one was. Eleven states went live with some new form of wagering over the last 12 months, and six U.S. states or territories legalized. And those numbers don’t include Florida, where the Seminoles negotiated a compact with the state and the U.S. Department of Interior approved it, but a federal judge threw it out.
GAMBLING
WYTV.com

As Ohio legalizes sports betting, experts hope for more addiction recovery centers

(WKBN) – When sports betting was legalized last week in Ohio, 2 percent of all sports betting tax money was also allocated toward problem sports gamblers. That will be about $200,000 a year on top of the $4 million a year generated from the 2 percent on casino gambling. One area gambling addiction experts would like that money to be spent on is in-patient, residential programs dedicated only to gambling addictions.
OHIO STATE
wpr.org

St. Croix Chippewa Indians to offer legal sports betting in its casinos

The St. Croix Chippewa Indians will soon join the Oneida Nation in legally offering sports betting at the tribe’s casinos. Gov. Tony Evers and St. Croix Tribal Chairman William Reynolds signed a gaming compact amendment Monday to allow "event wagering" on sports and other events. The change is subject to a 45-day review by the U.S. Department of Interior, which is expected to sign off on the amendment.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Gambling Addiction#Casino#Economists#Lake Erie College#Scioto Analysis#The Ohio General Assembly#Bluffton University
GamingToday

Arkansas Mobile Sports Betting Could Be Legal By March

Arkansas mobile sports betting could be legal by the end of March. If approved by the Arkansas Racing Commission (ARC) on Dec. 30, proposed mobile and online sports betting rules would still require state legislative approval and filing with the Arkansas Secretary of State before they can take effect – but neither is expected this month.
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
CBS New York

Legal Marijuana, Sports Betting, And Workers’ Rights Are Just A Few Of The New Laws Coming To Tri-State Area In 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of new laws are going into effect in the Tri-State Area on New Year’s Day. The laws will impact everything from recreational marijuana to coffee cups. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has a look at what will be new in 2022. New Yorkers won’t be able to walk into a shop and legally purchase marijuana on Jan. 1, but it’s coming. “The most interesting thing right now is by the end of this year, when it comes to cannabis, marijuana, pot, whatever you call it, local municipalities, towns, villages, cities, get to decide if it’s going to be retail sold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
112
Followers
249
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy