ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

We Not Gone Cry, Okay? All Our Favorite Moments From ‘Insecure’

By Z107.9
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIYk1_0dWsqmqU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qlrw_0dWsqmqU00

Source: Twitter / Twitter

Be patient with me, y’all… I’m still processing last night’s episode.

Okay, it’s over. Whew! After five seasons, our fictional circle of friends are all grown up and have embraced the next chapter of life. Lawrence and Issa found their safe space to love, Molly and Taurean became husband and wife, Tiffany and Derek are settling into all that Colorado has to offer and Kelli (bless her, Lord) seems to have a man all her own.

The series finale did a wonderful job of tying up loose ends, jumping the timeline ahead to show us how the characters evolved – and emerged – from their past issues concerning romance, careers and personal growth. We loved Insecure for its honest and hilarious approach toward life in our modern world. From late-night-hookups to drunken Uber rides and friendship fallouts, the show masterfully touched on it all

We’ll miss Insecure for the same reason we miss that friend who marries and relocates to another part of the globe: Their absence is a bittersweet reminder of the times we shared – for better or worse – and the sobering reality is that all we have now are memories of the ride..

Which means we must move on, too.

Scroll below for a look back at all our favorite moments from this outstanding series.

1. Broken P—-y

2. The Andrew Situation

3. This A Blood House

4. Lawrence Finds Out Issa Cheated

5. Issa Rapping

6. Pool Time

7. You Make Me Happy

8. High Times

9. Issa & Daniel

10. Condola’s Revenge

11. The Car Fight

12. Issa & Molly Get Robbed

13. You Blocked Me?

14. Molly & Drew Dancing

15. Issa and Molly Part Ways

16. Daniel Makes His Exit

17. Lawrence and Nathan fight over Issa

18. Friendship Goals

19. Why Don’t You Just Spend The Night?

20. The Couch Scene

21. Molly’s Insecurity

22. We Need To Talk!

23. Doin’ Too Much

24. F–k Them Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Goodbye to Issa, Molly and the Complex Friendship Love Story at the Heart of ‘Insecure’

SPOILER ALERT: This column includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Read Rae’s breakdown of the episode here. The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else (this time, Kendrick Sampson’s Nathan). As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge...
TV SERIES
Vibe

The ‘Insecure’ Series Finale And Documentary Made Us All Lowkey Happy

SPOILERS AHEAD: This op-ed contains spoilers from the series finale of Insecure and the behind-the-scenes documentary, Insecure: The End. Sunday (Dec. 26) marked the end of HBO’s groundbreaking, conversation-sparking cultural reset, Insecure. As we break down the series finale and its accompanying documentary, Insecure: The End, here’s what we loved, hated, questioned, and will ultimately miss as we say goodbye. For starters, after years of us begging the show’s creator, Issa Rae, and showrunner, Prentice Penny, for hour-long episodes—which was never going to happen for the half-hour comedy— we were gifted with a nearly 41-minute episode to conclude the treasured series. This season, the characters...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
PopSugar

Insecure's Finale Is All About Closure, Growth, and Happy Endings, Okay?!

After five emotional seasons of Insecure, it's time to say goodbye to our favorite LA crew. The final episode of season five aired on Dec. 26, and it gave us all the full circle moments we needed to see to officially say goodbye. Over these past five years, we've laughed, cried, yelled, and screamed at our TV screens as Insecure mirrored young Black millenials' lives in a way that's never been done before. And so many of us aregrateful to have a show that's given us the diverse representation we've always hoped to see.
TV SERIES
HBO Watch

INSECURE Season 5 Episode 9: “Out, Okay?!”

The ending to Issa’s five-year journey is nigh. INSECURE’s penultimate episode Out, Okay!? features a gathering of beautiful faces, in an immaculate yard, with impeccable weather. The occasion? The bittersweet send-off of everyone’s favorite Denver, Colorado-bound couple, Tiffany and Derek. Yet these ideal conditions yield an uncertain future for Issa, Nathan, and Lawrence. Ah yes…the classic love triangle scenario. In the realm of hackneyed titles, Out, Okay?! could be titled The Battle Of The Exes”.
DENVER, CO
PopSugar

We Miss Them Already! Issa and Molly's 10 Best Friendship Moments From Insecure

Insecure has probably done more for the culture than any other TV show in the last decade, and that is not an exaggeration. The soundtrack consistently hits, the 'fits are impeccable thanks to stylist Shiona Turini, and the show has put Inglewood, CA, on the map. With each new episode, there's bound to be something that sets Black Twitter ablaze (lookin' at you, #LawrenceHive). And I'm convinced no other series has inspired so many derivative names for one of its characters, Poor Condolences, Condoleeza Rice, Canola Oil — I mean Condola.
INGLEWOOD, CA
WBUR

Reflecting on our favorite arts and culture moments of 2021

After a year spent indoors, 2021 was one of cautious optimism that saw a return of the events we love and a reopening of the spaces we missed. With vaccines and the wearing of face masks, we were able to once again enjoy live music, theater, museums, community festivals, and more. Below, WBUR's arts and culture team reflects on moments from the year that provided reprieve, whether it was through a trip to the ICA or watching a movie at the cinema.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insecure#Twitter Twitter#Issa Daniel 10#Issa Molly
Essence

9 Things We Learned From 'Insecure: The End' Documentary

The finale special revealed a few secrets about our favorite show. Insecure might be gone for good but the show’s legacy will live forever. The thirty minute adventures of Issa Dee, Molly Cater, Martin Lawrence Walker and their friends not only permanently changed what television could look like; they ignited careers and sparked dreams.
TV SERIES
BET

‘Insecure: The End’ Airs Tonight: Fans React

All good things must come to an end. Issa Rae and HBO’s long-running dramedy Insecure will take its final bow after a successful five-season run. The final curtain call has been on everyone’s minds for the past few weeks, but now that it is really here, Insecure’s end will mark the end of an era for a lot of people.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: It's time to say goodbye to Insecure, okay?!

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season Finale. Now that we know the identity of the Dragon Reborn, it's time to see if they have...
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Insecure’ Series Finale Recap: Time Jumps Show Growth for Issa & Friends

The “Insecure” series finale is here. The episode beings immediately following the altercation between Lawrence and Nathan. Following the altercation, Nathan makes a decision that alters Issa’s life and allows for certain things to finally take place. Meanwhile, Issa’s friends all reach various milestones, including marriage and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Charleston City Paper

Our favorite flicks from 2021

If sometimes very confusing, 2021 was an exciting year for the cinema. The 93rd Academy Awards, held in April, extended their qualifications slate to include movies that, because of the pandemic, wouldn’t be released officially until January or February of this year. As the year went on, many movies opted for simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases, with some seemingly changing their release status every month (looking at you, Dune). But whether you watched at home on any of the streaming platforms or actually ventured out and contributed to the steadily rising box office numbers, there were plenty of high-quality films to enjoy this year. The City Paper’s editors and contributors have settled on our top favorites from an incredible slate, presented here in descending order. If you haven’t seen these yet, now’s a great time to catch up.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Cameron’s Year End Review: My Favorite Moments From 2021

I can’t believe that 2021 is coming to an end. This year flew by, truly!. I know we were all hoping that COVID would be a thing of the past in 2021, but the disease still continues to linger. Despite that, this year I was able to do things that I hadn’t done in over a year, and actually step back out into the world a bit, which was super exciting.
CAMERON, NC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment Weekly

Meagan Good was 'not ready' to see her former Cousin Skeeter costar strip in Harlem

"I had no idea that he was going to rip the pants off and I was not ready," the actress tells EW. "I was like, 'Wait…hold up. Hold on, hold on, hold on!'" Good says she was actually the one to throw Ri'chard's name into the ring as a possible love interest for one of the leads. "I was like, 'What about Robert? That would be so crazy.' And I feel like those who watched Cousin Skeeter growing up [are in] the same demographic that's gonna be watching this."
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

626
Followers
593
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy