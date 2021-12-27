Chow with Chelsea at Blueberry Hill

Today, Dualtone Records releases Live From Blueberry Hill, a new album that documents the famous run of hundreds of shows that the late Chuck Berry — the American music icon Bob Dylan called “the Shakespeare of rock and roll” — performed on the Duck Room stage in the famed St. Louis venue. Taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006, Live From Blueberry Hill finds Berry in rare form, putting in masterful performances of classics that have long been enshrined in the rock and roll canon — “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen,” “Johnny B. Goode” — while beaming with pride at his own towering legacy.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO