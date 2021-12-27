ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maxwell jury asks for more testimony transcripts, Post-Its

By Patricia Hurtado and Mary Biekert
Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial asked for the transcript of testimony from the ex-boyfriend of one of her accusers as deliberations continue for a second week. The jurors also asked the judge for a definition of "enticement," according to a note sent Monday morning. Two of the six...

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
Ghislaine Maxwell Jury Wants to Examine Testimony of ‘False Memory’ Expert Who Also Testified for Weinstein

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial began its fifth full day of deliberations by requesting the transcript for false-memory expert Elizabeth Loftus’ testimony. Maxwell’s team called Loftus to argue that victims’ memories could be contaminated or distorted over time by misinformation or their own suggestions. Loftus, who has testified on behalf of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and other famous men, claimed that “the older the event is, the more susceptible people are to having post-event suggestion potentially contaminate their memory.” On Wednesday, jurors also requested transcripts for Maxwell’s former assistant, Cimberly Espinosa (who shared glowing comments about the socialite), two FBI agents, and Shawn, the ex-boyfriend of the victim Carolyn. The 12-member panel began deliberating in the late afternoon Dec. 20, before going on holiday break Dec. 23. They returned on Monday. Since their discussions began, they’ve requested transcripts from all four victims—Carolyn, “Jane,” “Kate,” and Annie Farmer—and a host of other witnesses including former butler Juan Alessi. Maxwell faces six charges, including enticing a minor to travel with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex-trafficking of a minor. Judge Alison Nathan told jurors if they don’t reach a verdict by the holiday weekend, they would be required to deliberate on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Ghislaine Maxwell judge asks jury to deliberate through New Year’s weekend

The federal judge presiding over the Ghislaine Maxwell trial has asked the jury to deliberate through the holiday weekend, including on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Jan. 2. The jurors sent a note to Judge Alison Nathan on Wednesday morning at the start of their fifth...
Public Safety
DNA work leads to 1 man in 2 long-ago Vegas rapes, killings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Kim Bryant was near her Las Vegas high school on Jan. 26, 1979, before she was kidnapped, raped and slain by a stranger. The killing of the promising Western High School sophomore caused a river of heartache that hasn’t stopped flowing over 40 years later.
Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
