Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Ocala Regional Medical Center Friday morning to announce the state’s allocation of 3,100 doses of Astrazeneca’s Evusheld, an antibody combination intended to prevent individuals from contracting COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of the pre-exposure prophylactic on Dec. 8, and DeSantis promoted its use, primarily for immunocompromised individuals who are advised against getting vaccinated or who had an insufficient response to the vaccine, as part of the state’s continued...

OCALA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO