Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a new car

Dwayne Johnson, who is an American actor, businessman, producer, and former WWE superstar, is famous for his ring name ‘The Rock’. He gained this nickname because of his muscular stature. His enigmatic characteristics, great promos, ability to boost a wrestling show’s TRP overnight see him bursting into the Hollywood industry. In WWE, his legendary career involved him in some epic feuds with some top-tier wrestlers like John Cena, Kurt Angle, Steve Austen, Triple H, and many more. His incredible physics helped him to feature in some real action franchises( the likes of Fast and Furious) in Hollywood.

