Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a new car

By Good Morning America
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson surprised his mother with a car for Christmas. The actor took to social media to share footage of the big reveal and wrote caption, "This one felt good." Johnson's younger daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tia, 3,...

