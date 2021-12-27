ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Former Tennessee players from Indiana

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the matchup, Vols Wire looks at former Tennessee players from Indiana.

Below are former student-athletes from Indiana that played and lettered at Tennessee.

  • Jimmy Allen (Vincennes, Indiana; 1970)
  • James Banks (Indianapolis, Indiana; 2002-03)
  • Peter Chang (Syracuse, Indiana; 2005)
  • Sam Henderson (South Bend, Indiana; 1982-83, 1985)
  • Jerry Hyde (Fort Wayne, Indiana; 1951-53)
  • Darrin Kirkland Jr. (Indianapolis, Indiana; 2015-16, 2017)
  • Don Rushin (Fort Wayne, Indiana; 1954)
  • Al Szawara (LaPorte, Indiana; 1976)
  • Jake Yelich (Crown Point, Indiana; 2019)*

*Service

