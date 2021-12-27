ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence College joins growing list of RI schools requiring booster shots

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261QbT_0dWsnkgj00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College is the latest institution in Rhode Island to require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster for the spring semester.

The college said Monday that everyone who is eligible to receive an additional dose needs to have done so and must provide proof of vaccination before Feb. 1.

While the college would prefer everyone to get the booster prior to the start of the semester, those who are unable to will have the opportunity to get the shot during vaccine clinics on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.

In addition to the booster shot, the college is also requiring all students to produce a negative COVID test prior to returning to campus.

This comes one week after the University of Rhode Island decided it would be requiring all eligible students and employees to get booster shots prior to the first day of classes.

URI mandates booster shots for students, faculty for spring semester

Other colleges requiring booster shots include Brown University , Johnson & Wales University , Roger Williams University , Salve Regina University and the Rhode Island School of Design .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Massachusetts to distribute 200K testing kits to schools

Massachusetts has purchased 200,000 at-home testing kits that will be distributed to school districts throughout the state so teachers and staff can test for COVID-19 before they return to work after the holiday break, school officials said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Health
Providence, RI
Vaccines
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Sports
Providence, RI
Education
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence College#Salve Regina University#Booster#Covid#Brown University#Roger Williams University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy