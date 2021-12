A big part of planning any Disney World trip is the transportation that’ll get you to the hotels, parks, and anywhere else you need to go. If you’re not driving (and you’re staying at a Disney World hotel), you can instead make use of Disney’s free transportation in the form of the Monorails, Skyliner, buses, and ferry boats. But if you’re flying to Orlando, you’ll still need to get from the airport to your hotel. Disney is discontinuing their Magical Express service, which used to transport guests from the airport straight to their hotel. One option for its replacement is the upcoming train that will connect the airport to Disney World — but how much will this option cost?

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO