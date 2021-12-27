ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will PetSmart be open on New Year’s Day?

Cover picture for the articleNew Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are both unique holidays. For some they mean a day off or at least reduced hours, and for others it is just like any other day. But what does it mean for PetSmart?. When it comes to both New Year’s...

Real Simple

Trader Joe's Isn't Open on New Year's Day, So Grab These Hosting Must-Haves ASAP

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve or New Year's Day party this year, you'll be happy to know that, as with most holidays, Trader Joe's has plenty of appetizers, main courses, and desserts to choose from. Not only are these foods tasty and much less expensive than going out to a fancy restaurant for the holiday, they also make your hosting duties much easier and more enjoyable.
Thrillist

Every Store, Supermarket, and Fast Food Chain Open on New Year's Day

While 2021 wasn't quite as tumultuous as the abhorred 2020, it's safe to assume we're all eager for a fresh start—even if that means another year of masks and social distancing. Whether you've reserved the first day of 2022 for hangover recovery (read: A horizontal Saturday with your fave takeout) or are planning to set those resolutions in motion ASAP with a 9 am pilates class, you'll want to first double-check what's actually open.
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
Mashed

Is Walmart Open On New Year's Day 2022?

Along with Amazon, Walmart is one of the largest, most well-known retailers in the world. It has more than 4,700 locations across the United States alone (via Statista), and, according to the Walmart website, the chain has some 265 million customers weekly around the globe. It seems that there's nothing you can't get at Walmart. From groceries to home goods to clothing to electronics, it's a one-stop-shop for almost everything you could ever need. And with famously low prices — especially if you shop for one of its store brands — it's no wonder that it's so popular among American shoppers.
FanSided

Is Cracker Barrel open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? (Holiday hours)

Is there anything better than a homestyle meal complete with a delicious drink? How about if Cracker Barrel is doing the cooking?. Whether it is a holiday or even just a regular weekday, we love a meal that is both comforting and delicious. And on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, there is just something about either ending the year with Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast or starting the year with Momma’s Pancake Breakfast that feels too good to resist.
