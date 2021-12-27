Will PetSmart be open on New Year’s Day?

Along with Amazon, Walmart is one of the largest, most well-known retailers in the world. It has more than 4,700 locations across the United States alone (via Statista), and, according to the Walmart website, the chain has some 265 million customers weekly around the globe. It seems that there's nothing you can't get at Walmart. From groceries to home goods to clothing to electronics, it's a one-stop-shop for almost everything you could ever need. And with famously low prices — especially if you shop for one of its store brands — it's no wonder that it's so popular among American shoppers.

