Charleston Police appoint new detective
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police just announced Monday that Kirk Kepley has been assigned as a new detective.
Officers said Detective Kepley started his career at CPD in June 2019. He was in the patrol division where he served as a Field Training Officer and a Crime Scene Investigator. Detective Kepley is also a current member of the Coles County Crisis Response Team (SWAT).
Before he joined CPD, Detective Kepley served as a patrolman for the Lake Land College Police Department.
Detective Kepley is from Mattoon and is a graduate of the University of Dubuque.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 1