ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Charleston Police appoint new detective

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gC0zC_0dWsn0Mg00

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police just announced Monday that Kirk Kepley has been assigned as a new detective.

Officers said Detective Kepley started his career at CPD in June 2019. He was in the patrol division where he served as a Field Training Officer and a Crime Scene Investigator. Detective Kepley is also a current member of the Coles County Crisis Response Team (SWAT).

Before he joined CPD, Detective Kepley served as a patrolman for the Lake Land College Police Department.

Detective Kepley is from Mattoon and is a graduate of the University of Dubuque.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Sheriff’s deputies investigating shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Circle Drive at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving several calls reporting gunshots being heard in the area. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a house that had been hit multiple times by gunfire and numerous shell casings […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Heavy police presence in southeast Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a heavy police presence Wednesday night in the area of Hunter Street in southeast Urbana. First responder records indicated the call came in at around 8 p.m. Police have the area blocked off. A WCIA photographer on the scene saw an ambulance leave the area at around 8:30 p.m. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

“It is unknown if the incidents are related:” Champaign Police release information on 2 evening shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police just released details of two shooting incidents that happened early Tuesday evening, resulting in a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old severely hurt. Champaign Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Redwood Drive at around 7:25 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Charleston, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mattoon, IL
Charleston, IL
Sports
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking tips on robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for the public’s help to solve a robbery at a Springfield business this week. Springfield Police Officer John Dorsey said at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, the male suspect entered the Dollar General at 2800 West Lawrence Avenue. The man […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cpd#Field Training#The University Of Dubuque#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Woman jailed after multi-county chase

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Wisconsin woman is behind bars after what authorities said was a two-county vehicle chase on Wednesday night where multiple law enforcement vehicles were hit. Thirty-year-old Alexandrea Maxwell of Hudson, Wisconsin, is in the Edgar County jail on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated fleeing and […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Suspect arrested in the death of an Illinois officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois after an extensive search for the man wanted for killing an Illinois officer this morning. The suspect has been arrested. WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Police: two domestic disputes lead to arrests

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police said a man and woman were arrested Monday after two domestic disputes, including one where the man claimed the woman stabbed him. Police Lt. Ben Newell said on Sunday night, the two suspects allegedly had a dispute in the area of Bradley Avenue and Market Street. The man later […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP: Man accused of killing deputy arrested after hostage situation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Troopers said the man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a hostage situation later in the day. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about the death of a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning. Sheriff Christopher Otey said Deputy Sean Riley was shot and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Urbana Police: 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the head

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night, which resulted in a death of a 17-year-old boy. Urbana police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hunter Street at around 8 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Firefighters on scene at house fire

UPDATE (12:40 p.m. 12/30/21) — St. Joseph-Stanton Firefighters said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. UPDATE (10:55 a.m. 12/30/21) — Reporter on scene said owners of the house got out safely. ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Aspen Court. […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

House fire early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Firefighters were dispatched to an area on Reynolds Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a house fire. When fire crews were on scene, they found smoke coming from the house. The firefighters were able to make entry and quickly get the fire under […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

One dead, 2 injured in McLean County crash Tuesday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a semi. Illinois State Police responded to the crash, which occurred at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 near mile marker 154. A preliminary investigation showed a 54-year-old man from Kalamazoo, MI. was driving Unit 1, a 2001 Silver […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

BREAKING: Two injured in Tuesday night shootings

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are actively investigating two shootings that took place Tuesday evening. The first happened near the intersection of Redwood and Northwood Drives. Police told on-scene WCIA reporters that one person was shot, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 7:30 p.m., followed by a heavy police response. An ambulance was observed […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

SMTD temporarily suspends urbanized area routes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) announced Thursday that the suspension of service on routes to the outlying communities of Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman will start from Friday, December 31 to Tuesday, January 18 due to staff shortages. “We’ve been having to mandate overtime for several weeks now to continue to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man dies in house fire

RURAL DIETERICH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Coroner said one person died in a house fire Thursday in rural Dieterich. Coroner Kim Rhodes said firefighters found 48-year-old Jason Baughman in the one-story home after they had put out the blaze. Rhodes said the man was living there. She believed the man’s death was accidental […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Troopers respond to crash on I-55

UPDATE AT 7:45 P.M. ON 12/28/2021 — All lanes are open and traffic is flowing normally ** ORIGINAL ARTICLE: SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers and other first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield. The crash happened three miles south of Toronto Road at milepost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy