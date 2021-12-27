ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Lackawanna County declares state of emergency with omicron concerns

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners conducted a press conference Monday to outline measures to combat the Omicron virus. Officials declared a state of emergency. "We already know within a...

WOLF

COVID testing clinic to come to Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners and the Department of Health and Human Services are offering a free rapid COVID-19 testing clinic with the help of Interim HealthCare. The testing site is located at Steamtown Movie Theater, 301 Lackawanna Avenue Downtown Scranton. They will be open starting...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
