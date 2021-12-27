Lackawanna County declares state of emergency with omicron concerns

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is sounding the alarm as COVID cases surge. A state of emergency has been issued in Delaware. Gov. Carney says the hope is to alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals. The current trajectory of COVID cases and hospitalizations is what has Carney and health officials in Delaware worried as we usher in the new year. “I’ll be declaring a state of emergency effective this coming Monday on Jan. 3,” Carney said. As is the case elsewhere in the country and throughout the Delaware Valley, the First State is also dealing with an increase in testing, positive COVID...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO