The short answer is yes. You should because of all the beautiful holiday displays, events, holiday foods, and merchandise. The actual answer is a tad more complicated because yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also is one of the busiest times of the year for the theme parks. You must pack your backpacks with all the essentials, but this time – include a smattering of patience in there too.

CHRISTMAS, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO