Naples, FL

Man arrested after fight breaks out in parking lot in Naples

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A verbal and physical fight transpired on the night of Christmas Eve at Blue Monkey Bar and Grille in Naples.

Deputies responded to the bar around 11:06 p.m. after someone called 911 in reference to a disturbance.

Victims told deputies that Keble Pryce, 32, told one of the victims to talk outside where an argument occurred. One of the victims punched Pryce multiple times with a closed fist, according to the police report.

Pryce pulled a black Glock from his waistband and “racked” the side of the Glock. He pointed the gun at two victims in the parking lot where Pryce then punched them with his free hand. He then hit the man over the head with the gun.

The physical fight continued inside the bar where Pryce hit another involved victim with a chair.

After the fight was broken up, the staff asked Pryce to leave the bar.

Video surveillance was provided by the manager of Blue Monkey, showing Pryce initiated the fight. The victims wish to press charges against him.

Pryce was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. He was taken to the Naples Jail Center but bonded out of jail the same night.

AAmerican
3d ago

So, let me get this straight he got Keble was the first one to get punched several times yet he's the only one who goes to jail. I think he had remarkable restraint by just giving the two a beat down and not shooting one who hit him. One man's opinion.

