ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Posey County shooting suspect Paul Wiltshire dies from COVID-19

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyWUX_0dWslNVi00

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police have confirmed that Paul Wiltshire, 70, died at a hospital on Monday.

Wiltshire was transported by ambulance to the hospital from the Warrick County Jail on December 17. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office took over custody of Wiltshire while he was being treated at the hospital.

According to the Warrick County Coroner, the preliminary cause of Wiltshire’s death is natural causes due to COVID. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Wiltshire was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot Deputy Bryan Hicks during a welfare check at his home in September. Byran Hicks was shot in the head, but has since made some progress in his rehabilitation .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with Oregon street shooting now in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to Evansville Police, Fabian L. Bennett has been taken into custody with the help of EPD’s Viper Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being charged with murder. Bennett allegedly shot someone on Oregon Street on December 28. The victim’s name was Carlis J. Falls, and he was from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
Posey County, IN
Crime & Safety
Posey County, IN
Coronavirus
County
Posey County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois loses another police officer within 24 hours of the last one

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Despite having just lost a sheriff’s deputy, Illinois faces a new loss. Bradley Police Department Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was killed while responding to a barking dog complaint Wednesday evening and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, was critically wounded. This comes after Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was killed during a motorist […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Crawford County crash kills one from Perry County

CRAWFORD CO., Ind (WEHT) – On December 30, a two-vehicle accident occurred, and a Perry County woman was a fatality in that crash. According to Indiana State Police, a blue 2003 Buick, driven by Mildred Mitchell, 68, of St. Croix, was traveling east on State Road 64. A silver 2012 Peterbilt, driven by Clint Peay, […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Murder warrant issued in Oregon St shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police have issued a murder warrant for the man they believe is responsible for shooting a man in the 900 block of Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon. Fabian L. Bennett, 30, is described as a 5’07, 245-pound black male. Bennett currently has shorter hair and may have facial hair. Bennett is considered […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wiltshire
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley confirmed dead in Wayne County

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind (WEHT) – The body of the Wayne County sheriff’s deputy has arrived at a morgue in Vanderburgh County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on December 29, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist in Interstate 64. When another officer arrived on […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of W Oregon St shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man shot and killed at a home in the 900 block of West Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Carlis J. Falls, 43, of Evansville. According to a media report, Falls was a contractor hired to renovate the home on Oregon Street. Two witnesses, who worked for Falls, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Covid#County Jail#Indiana State Police#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHT/WTVW

MSP reminds drivers to be safe this holiday weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – You’ve heard it time and time again, drive sober or get pulled over. With New Year’s Eve approaching, a Michigan State Police trooper explains why this message is worth repeating. The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 427 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday period. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy