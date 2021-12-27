ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Planned How to Play Shows with Sick or Angry Members

By Martin Kielty
 4 days ago
Bernie Leadon said the Eagles were so determined to succeed that they sketched out how to deliver concerts no matter what was happening within the band. He and Don Henley looked back on the band’s early days in a recent interview with Uncut, marking 50 years since the release of their...

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

