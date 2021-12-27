ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Flyers announce three more players now on NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Monday that three more players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

They are: forward Derick Brassard, goaltender Carter Hart and forward Scott Laughton.

They join forward Sean Couturier, who was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list on Dec. 21, along with defenseman Ryan Ellis and two staffers who were added to the list on Sunday.

Forward Max Willman was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list and is cleared to return to practice, the Flyers said.

Three players were recalled to the team's Taxi Squad from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: forward Jackson Cates, forward Gerry Mayhew, and goaltender Felix Sandstrom.

The Flyers next game will be in Seattle on Wednesday night as they take on the Kraken.

