MASSACHUSETTS HAS SET realistic goals for reducing carbon emissions by 2030, but it will be necessary to make regulatory and policy updates to achieve those benchmarks. Fortunately, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) recognizes this imperative and advanced a provisional program that will explore new ways to upgrade our electric grid to accommodate the necessary growth of distributed resources, such as local solar and storage. To be sure, this will be a multi-step process and many issues remain for review, but overhauls do not happen overnight. Meeting carbon reduction goals requires steadfast work and commitment. We must ensure we continue to keep regulatory innovations, such as this one, moving forward.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO